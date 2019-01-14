Best moments and all of the winners from the Critics' Choice Awards 2019
There were some surprises throughout the evening!
The awards season is in full swing now as Hollywood's best and brightest enjoyed the Critics' Choice Awards on Sunday night, with stars including Olivia Colman, Sandra Oh and Christian Bale taking home the all-important statuettes! Films that did especially well included Roma, which won Best Picture, Best Director, Best Foreign Language Film and Best Cinematography. The ceremony also surprised actresses Lady Gaga and Glenn Close, who enjoyed a joint win for Best Actress, while Amy Adams and Patricia Arquette tied for Best Actress in a Limited Series. See all the best moments of the evening in our video, and scroll below for the full list of nominees and winners!
FILM
Best Picture
- Black Panther
- BlacKkKlansman
- The Favourite
- First Man
- Green Book
- If Beale Street Could Talk
- Mary Poppins Returns
- ROMA - WINNER
- A Star Is Born
- Vice
Best Actor
- Christian Bale, Vice - WINNER
- Bradley Cooper, A Star Is Born
- Willem Dafoe, At Eternity's Gate
- Ryan Gosling, First Man
- Ethan Hawke, First Reformed
- Rami Malek, Bohemian Rhapsody
- Viggo Mortensen, Green Book
Best Actress
- Yalitza Aparicio, ROMA
- Emily Blunt, Mary Poppins Returns
- Glenn Close, The Wife - WINNER
- Toni Collette, Hereditary
- Olivia Colman, The Favourite
- Lady Gaga, A Star Is Born - WINNER
- Melissa McCarthy, Can You Ever Forgive Me?
Best Supporting Actor
- Mahershala Ali, Green Book - WINNER
- Timothée Chalamet, Beautiful Boy
- Adam Driver, BlacKkKlansman
- Sam Elliott, A Star Is Born
- Richard E. Grant, Can You Ever Forgive Me?
- Michael B. Jordan, Black Panther
Best Supporting Actress
- Amy Adams, Vice
- Claire Foy, First Man
- Nicole Kidman, Boy Erased
- Regina King, If Beale Street Could Talk - WINNER
- Emma Stone, The Favourite
- Rachel Weisz, The Favourite
Best Young Actor/Actress
- Elsie Fisher, Eighth Grade - WINNER
- Thomasin McKenzie, Leave No Trace
- Ed Oxenbould, Wildlife
- Millicent Simmonds, A Quiet Place
- Amandla Stenberg, The Hate U Give
- Sunny Suljic, Mid90s
Best Acting Ensemble
- Black Panther
- Crazy Rich Asians
- The Favourite - WINNER
- Vice
- Widows
Best Director
- Damien Chazelle, First Man
- Bradley Cooper, A Star Is Born
- Alfonso Cuarón, ROMA - WINNER
- Peter Farrelly, Green Book
- Yorgos Lanthimos, The Favourite
- Spike Lee, BlacKkKlansman
- Adam McKay, Vice
Best Animated Feature
- The Grinch
- Incredibles 2
- Isle of Dogs
- Mirai
- Ralph Breaks the Internet
- Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse - WINNER
Best Action Movie
- Avengers: Infinity War
- Black Panther
- Deadpool 2
- Mission: Impossible – Fallout - WINNER
- Ready Player One
- Widows
Best Comedy
- Crazy Rich Asians - WINNER
- Deadpool 2
- The Death of Stalin
- The Favourite
- Game Night
- Sorry to Bother You
Best Actor in a Comedy
- Christian Bale, Vice - WINNER
- Jason Bateman, Game Night
- Viggo Mortensen, Green Book
- John C. Reilly, Stan & Ollie
- Ryan Reynolds, Deadpool 2
- Lakeith Stanfield, Sorry to Bother You
Best Actress in a Comedy
- Emily Blunt, Mary Poppins Returns
- Olivia Colman, The Favourite - WINNER
- Elsie Fisher, Eighth Grade
- Rachel McAdams, Game Night
- Charlize Theron, Tully
- Constance Wu, Crazy Rich Asians
Best Sci-Fi/Horror Movie
- Annihilation
- Halloween
- Hereditary
- A Quiet Place - WINNER
- Suspiria
Best Foreign Language Film
- Burning
- Capernaum
- Cold War
- ROMA - WINNER
- Shoplifters
Best Original Screenplay
- Bo Burnham, Eighth Grade
- Alfonso Cuarón, ROMA
- Deborah Davis and Tony McNamara, The Favourite
- Adam McKay, Vice
- Paul Schrader, First Reformed – WINNER
- Nick Vallelonga, Brian Hayes Currie and Peter Farrelly, Green Book
- Bryan Woods, Scott Beck and John Krasinski, A Quiet Place
Best Adapted Screenplay
- Ryan Coogler and Joe Robert Cole, Black Panther
- Nicole Holofcener and Jeff Whitty, Can You Ever Forgive Me?
- Barry Jenkins, If Beale Street Could Talk - WINNER
- Eric Roth, Bradley Cooper and Will Fetters, A Star Is Born
- Josh Singer, First Man
- Charlie Wachtel, David Rabinowitz, Kevin Willmott and Spike Lee, BlacKkKlansman
Best Cinematography
- Alfonso Cuarón, ROMA - WINNER
- James Laxton, If Beale Street Could Talk
- Matthew Libatique, A Star Is Born
- Rachel Morrison, Black Panther
- Robbie Ryan, The Favourite
- Linus Sandgren, First Man
Best Production Design
- Hannah Beachler and Jay Hart, Black Panther - WINNER
- Eugenio Caballero and Barbara Enriquez, Roma
- Nelson Coates and Andrew Baseman, Crazy Rich Asians
- Fiona Crombie and Alice Felton, The Favourite
- Nathan Crowley and Kathy Lucas, First Man
- John Myhre and Gordon Sim, Mary Poppins Returns
Best Editing
- Jay Cassidy, A Star Is Born
- Hank Corwin, Vice
- Tom Cross, First Man - WINNER
- Alfonso Cuarón and Adam Gough, ROMA
- Yorgos Mavropsaridis, The Favourite
- Joe Walker, Widows
Best Costume Design
- Alexandra Byrne, Mary Queen of Scots
- Ruth Carter, Black Panther - WINNER
- Julian Day, Bohemian Rhapsody
- Sandy Powell, The Favourite
- Sandy Powell, Mary Poppins Returns
Best Hair and Makeup
- Black Panther
- Bohemian Rhapsody
- The Favourite
- Mary Queen of Scots
- Suspiria
- Vice - WINNER
Best Visual Effects
- Black Panther - WINNER
- First Man
- Avengers: Infinity War
- Mary Poppins Returns
- Mission: Impossible – Fallout
- Ready Player One
Best Song
- "All the Stars," Black Panther
- "Girl in the Movies," Dumplin'
- "I'll Fight," RBG
- "The Place Where Lost Things Go," Mary Poppins Returns
- "Shallow," A Star Is Born - WINNER
- "Trip a Little Light Fantastic," Mary Poppins Returns
Best Score
- Kris Bowers, Green Book
- Nicholas Britell, If Beale Street Could Talk
- Alexandre Desplat, Isle of Dogs
- Ludwig Göransson, Black Panther
- Justin Hurwitz, First Man - WINNER
- Marc Shaiman, Mary Poppins Returns
TELEVISION
Best Comedy Series
- Atlanta
- Barry
- The Good Place
- The Kominsky Method
- The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel - WINNER
- The Middle
- One Day at a Time
- Schitt's Creek
Best Actor in a Comedy Series
- Hank Azaria, Brockmire
- Ted Danson, The Good Place
- Michael Douglas, The Kominsky Method
- Donald Glover, Atlanta
- Bill Hader, Barry - WINNER
- Jim Parsons, The Big Bang Theory
- Andy Samberg, Brooklyn Nine-Nine
Best Actress in a Comedy Series
- Rachel Bloom, Crazy Ex-Girlfriend
- Rachel Brosnahan, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel - WINNER
- Allison Janney, Mom
- Justina Machado, One Day at a Time
- Debra Messing, Will & Grace
- Issa Rae, Insecure
Best Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series
- William Jackson Harper, The Good Place
- Sean Hayes, Will & Grace
- Brian Tyree Henry, Atlanta
- Nico Santos, Superstore
- Tony Shalhoub, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
- Henry Winkler, Barry - WINNER
Best Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series
- Alex Borstein, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel - WINNER
- Betty Gilpin, GLOW
- Laurie Metcalf, The Conners
- Rita Moreno, One Day at a Time
- Zoe Perry, Young Sheldon
- Annie Potts, Young Sheldon
- Miriam Shor, Younger
Best Drama Series
- The Americans - WINNER
- Better Call Saul
- The Good Fight
- Homecoming
- Killing Eve
- My Brilliant Friend
- Pose
- Succession
Best Actor in a Drama Series
- Freddie Highmore, The Good Doctor
- Diego Luna, Narcos: Mexico
- Richard Madden, Bodyguard
- Bob Odenkirk, Better Call Saul
- Billy Porter, Pose
- Matthew Rhys, The Americans - WINNER
- Milo Ventimiglia, This Is Us
Best Actress in a Drama Series
- Jodie Comer, Killing Eve
- Maggie Gyllenhaal, The Deuce
- Elisabeth Moss, The Handmaid's Tale
- Sandra Oh, Killing Eve - WINNER
- Elizabeth Olsen, Sorry for Your Loss
- Julia Roberts, Homecoming
- Keri Russell, The Americans
Best Supporting Actor in a Drama Series
- Richard Cabral, Mayans M.C.
- Asia Kate Dillon, Billions
- Noah Emmerich, The Americans - WINNER
- Justin Hartley, This Is Us
- Matthew Macfadyen, Succession
- Richard Schiff, The Good Doctor
- Shea Whigham, Homecoming
Best Supporting Actress in a Drama Series
- Dina Shihabi, Jack Ryan
- Julia Garner, Ozark
- Thandie Newton, Westworld - WINNER
- Rhea Seehorn, Better Call Saul
- Yvonne Strahovski, The Handmaid's Tale
- Holly Taylor, The Americans
Best Limited Series
- A Very English Scandal
- American Vandal
- The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story - WINNER
- Escape at Dannemora
- Genius: Picasso
- Sharp Objects
Best Movie Made for TV
- Icebox
- Jesus Christ Superstar Live in Concert - WINNER
- King Lear
- My Dinner With Hervé
- Notes From the Field
- The Tale
Best Actor in a Movie Made for TV or Limited Series
- Antonio Banderas, Genius: Picasso
- Darren Criss, The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story - WINNER
- Paul Dano, Escape at Dannemora
- Benicio Del Toro, Escape at Dannemora
- Hugh Grant, A Very English Scandal
- John Legend, Jesus Christ Superstar Live in Concert
Best Actress in a Movie Made for TV or Limited Series
- Amy Adams, Sharp Objects - WINNER
- Patricia Arquette, Escape at Dannemora - WINNER
- Connie Britton, Dirty John
- Carrie Coon, The Sinner
- Laura Dern, The Tale
- Anna Deavere Smith, Notes From the Field
Best Supporting Actor in a Movie Made for TV or Limited Series
- Brandon Victor Dixon, Jesus Christ Superstar Live in Concert
- Eric Lange, Escape at Dannemora
- Alex Rich, Genius: Picasso
- Peter Sarsgaard, The Looming Tower
- Finn Wittrock, The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story
- Ben Whishaw, A Very English Scandal - WINNER
Best Supporting Actress in a Movie Made for TV or Limited Series
- Ellen Burstyn, The Tale
- Patricia Clarkson, Sharp Objects - WINNER
- Penelope Cruz, The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story
- Julia Garner, Dirty John
- Judith Light, The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story
- Elizabeth Perkins, Sharp Objects
Best Animated Series
- Adventure Time
- Archer
- Bob's Burgers
- BoJack Horseman - WINNER
- The Simpsons
- South Park