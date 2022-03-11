This Morning speaks out after live broadcast pulled from air Dermot O'Leary and Alison Hammond explained the situation on Friday's episode

This Morning suffered a major disruption on Thursday causing the live broadcast of the programme to be pulled from ITV – and now, Alison Hammond and Dermot O'Leary have spoken out on the chaos.

At the top of Friday's show, the presenters addressed the situation by joking they'd had a "relaxing" day on Thursday while Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield were forced to evacuate.

Dermot began: "Well we both had a very relaxing day yesterday watching the show from home," before adding: "If you were watching the show yesterday you would have noticed that we came off air a little earlier than usual, there was a security scare, but it was all fine."

Alison added: "Thank goodness, thank goodness," before Dermot then added: "Someone sent a strange bottle of wine to Lorraine! Nothing to worry about. As you can see were ready for a fun packed Friday."

Alison and Dermot present the show on a Friday

Lorraine Kelly also addressed the scare on Good Morning Britain on Friday, telling presenter Ben Shephard: " Apparently, I am told it was somebody from a film company had sent me a wee present and it had a battery in it and when they x-rayed it, it looked a little bit suspicious. But it was all fine and dandy and it's OK."

Holly and Phillip presented the show as normal up until midday, before the channel switched to previous pre-recorded content. After the show finished at its normal time, Loose Women then began with footage of Nadia Sawalha telling viewers: "Welcome to a very special episode of Loose Women", before explaining that the show would be taking a look back at some of their 'best bits' from over the years.

Lorraine revealed that a suspicious package was addressed to her

A spokesperson for ITV told HELLO! later in the day: "Due to a suspected security alert, the building which ITV daytime broadcast from was safely evacuated.

"The issue has been resolved and staff have returned to the building following the all clear from the police. We apologise for the interruption to the schedule and we have now returned to normal programming."

