Turning Red: viewers saying the same thing about new Pixar film 

Turning Red is the latest Pixar movie to land on Disney+, and it’s fair to say that viewers are absolutely loving the new family film that stars Sandra Oh voicing the role of Ming Lee.

Taking to Twitter to discuss the movie, one person wrote: "Just watched #TurningRed and OMG I loved it! Everything about it was super great and was such a delight to watch from beginning to the end."

WATCH: Will you be watching Turning Red?

Another added: "That was totally awesome! Move over Soul, Turning Red is my new favorite Pixar film! I loved it! I would say this is like Inside Out mixed with a bit of Over the Moon! I wanna watch it again on my trip," while a third person added: "I watched #TurningRed GUYS! IDK why others hate it but... the animation, expressions, message EVERYTHING was so cute! I loved that it was totally different than all the other Disney/Pixar movies before! WATCH IT AND DON'T HATE IT only because ppl say it's ugly! It's FANTASTIC!"

Viewers were full of praise for the new movie

So what is the new film about? The official synopsis reads: "Turning Red introduces Mei Lee, a confident, dorky teenager torn between staying her mother’s dutiful daughter and the chaos of adolescence.

"Her protective, if not slightly overbearing mother, Ming, is never far from her daughter—an unfortunate reality for the teenager. And as if changes to her interests, relationships, and body weren’t enough, whenever she gets too excited, she 'poofs' into a giant red panda!"

The film landed on Disney+ instead of in cinemas

The film’s director, Domee Shi, opened up about the film landing on Disney+ instead of in cinemas, telling TechRadar: "The last thing we wanted was to have something out in the world, but nobody able to see it. We're glad Disney Plus came along because we don't know what we would've done without it. But it still kind of sucks that we can't release this in theaters."

