6 former beloved shows to land on Disney+ after being removed from Netflix - details 

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

Fans were devastated to hear that Netflix was set to remove several hit shows from its streaming platform including Daredevil, Jessica Jones, Luke Cage, Iron Fist, The Defenders and The Punisher.

MORE: 9 unmissable movies coming to cinemas in March: The Batman, Ambulance, Ali & Ava and more

The hugely successful MCU series were a massive draw for Netflix, but Disney+ has recently announced that they will be adding the Marvel live-action series to their streaming service in the UK from 16 March. The series will also be available in other Disney+ areas later in 2022, it has been confirmed.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Daredevil most recently appeared in Spider-Man No Way Home

Although the shows were huge hits, there has yet to be a follow-up since Daredevil was cancelled after season three in 2018. However, fans were suitably thrilled when Charlie Cox, who plays Matt Murdoch in the hit show, made an appearance in the newest Spider-Man movie, No Way Home.

MORE: The Crown's Prince Andrew actor speaks out about taking on controversial role

MORE: JoAnna Garcia Swisher's husband Nick Swisher appeared in Sweet Magnolias - did you spot him?

Chatting to the Hollywood Reporter about returning to the role, Charlie said: “It was a pretty surreal moment, I’m not going to lie,” Cox says, taking it back to the June afternoon call. “Bear in mind that it’s been a few years. And I was pretty convinced it was over. Kevin said, ‘We’ve got some ideas, but I wanted to make sure that you, in principle, are interested.’

Daredevil will be available on Disney+

"And I was like, ‘I’m very interested.’ And then I didn’t hear from anyone for two months. And I got to the point where I wondered if I dreamt it."

He continued: "It’s a big moment, not just for me, but for the character. I felt a real sense of responsibility. If that scene works, if it’s cool, if it seems in place, then the sky’s the limit where this could go. And it would be great for me, naturally, but it would be great for Matt. I feel attached to him, even though that sounds a bit strange."

Like this story? Sign up to our What to Watch newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.