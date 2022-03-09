Obi-Wan Kenobi trailer brings back major character - and fans are freaking out Check out the first look at the new Disney series

The new trailer for Disney+’s hugely anticipated series Obi-Wan Kenobi is finally here, and it looks seriously epic.

MORE: Obi-Wan Kenobi: everything you need to know about Disney Plus series

The series, which takes place after Revenge of the Sith and before the events of A New Hope, follows Ewan McGregor as Jedi Knight Obi-Wan as he hides following the defeat of the Jedi and the Sith’s rise to power. However, there was one character in particular that fans were delighted to spot.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Check out the amazing new trailer

In the clip, Obi-Wan can be heard saying: "The fight is done. We lost. Stay hidden," while watching a young Luke Skywalker playing in Tatooine. Since Obi-Wan lived on Tatooine to ensure Luke's safety and eventually to tell him about his path as a Jedi, we think we can expect to see more of him in the episode.

MORE: The Mandalorian season three: everything we know so far

MORE: Viewers are saying the same thing about Disney's The Book of Boba Fett

Taking to Twitter to discuss the trailer, one person wrote: "What I want to know is if they de-aged @HamillHimself again to play really young Luke! #ObiWanKenobi," while another added: "WAS THAT LITTLE LUKE!? Inject it into our veins!" A third person joked: "I hope Luke Skywalker is just this Dennis the Menace awful kid who shoots small animals and Obi-Wan is like Mr. Wilson trying to discipline Luke from afar while fighting off Inquisitors/Jawas."

Are you excited to meet a young version of Luke Skywalker?

The trailer also hinted at the storyline, in which the remaining Jedi are being rounded up. One character can be heard saying: "The key to hunting Jedi is patience. Jedi cannot help what they are. Their compassion leaves a trail. The Jedi code is like an itch. They cannot help it."

The show is set to be released on 25 May, so we can’t wait to have some answers!

Like this story? Sign up to our What to Watch newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.