The Handmaid’s Tale reveals update with season five - and we’re excited Elisabeth Moss stars as June Osbourne in the hit series

We thought it might be years until The Handmaid’s Tale season five returned to our screens, but it might just be sooner than we thought! It has been revealed that the show has returned to filming, with Gilead scenes taking place in Ontario, Canada in early March. Warning, potential minor spoilers for season five ahead...

The snaps from set appear to show handmaids, Marthas, commanders and their wives all gathered for a mysterious event, and we can’t wait to find out more. There are also snaps that appear to be depicting a funeral scene, intriguing!

Samira Wiley, who plays Moira, also recently opened up about season five details to The View, explaining: "We’re picking up, really exactly where we left off. Everyone who saw the season finale knows what happened with Commander Waterford. And so June, as always, is in a little bit of trouble. But she’s in Canada now, and she’s living with Moira, my character, and also her husband, Luke."

The season four finale saw June finally take revenge against Commander Waterford by hijacking his car on the way back to Gilead, where she and other handmaids who made it to Canada chased and murdered him.

Season five has started filming

Yvonne Strahovski also opened up about what to expect from her character in season five, after the dramatic season finale saw her husband, Fred Waterford, murdered by June and other former handmaids.

Chatting to Deadline, the star revealed that Serena is likely to land on her feet after receiving political protection in Canada, explaining: “I don’t really know which way they're gonna go with Serena, but I keep imagining her moving forward. Frustratingly, for the audience in a capacity where she gets out and things work out and she gains some kind of political traction.”

