The Handmaid’s Tale star gives major update on season five

The Handmaid’s Tale star Yvonne Strahovski has opened up about what to expect from her character in season five, after the dramatic season finale saw her husband, Fred Waterford, murdered by June and other former handmaids.

Chatting to Deadline, the star revealed that Serena is likely to land on her feet after receiving political protection in Canada, explaining: “I don’t really know which way they're gonna go with Serena, but I keep imagining her moving forward. Frustratingly, for the audience in a capacity where she gets out and things work out and she gains some kind of political traction.”

She continued: “Or something based off the fan group we saw her have with the Commander when people stepped out and were cheering for them. I just, I think that would be a very frustrating portrayal, which would be interesting to watch.”

Serena was in Canada in season four

Season four received hugely positive reactions from fans after finally seeing Fred get his just desserts after years of sexual assault and abuse. In the final moments, June is seen having a final moment with her daughter after killing him, but one of the show’s cast, O-T Fagbenle, has pointed out why it is something of a plot hole.

Chatting to Digital Spy, he admitted that he didn’t understand why June had to flee. He said: “How does anybody know she's killed someone without a CCTV camera out of the woods?” He added: “The main thing I think is that everyone assumes that Luke knows what June's done. Why would you know what she's done? He doesn't know what she does.”

