The Handmaid’s Tale sets new record for most Emmy losses Blessed be the fruit for next year’s Emmys!

The Handmaid’s Tale was a major favourite for the Emmy Awards 2021 after scooping up a very impressive 21 nominations including Lead Actress in a Drama Series, Best Drama Series and Supporting Actor in a Drama Series, but unfortunately, it lost out on every category - setting a new record for the most losses in one season.

MORE: 10 major moments you might have missed at Emmy Awards 2021

The 21 nominations, which were spread out over the Creative Arts and Primetime Emmys ceremonies, topped the previous record-holder of the most losing series, Mad Men, which lost out on 17 nominations back in 2012.

Loading the player...

WATCH: The Handmaid's Tale was nominated for 23 awards

However, the show has had plenty of good fortune in the past, winning Best Drama Series back in 2017 - so we’re sure that they’ll have better luck next time! Meanwhile, stars including Michaela Cole, Olivia Colman, Kate Winslet and Ewan McGregor snagged the biggest awards of the evening, with Michaela receiving a standing ovation after winning the Best Writing in a Limited Series award for her show, I May Destroy You.

Are you a fan of the series?

In her speech, she said: “Write the tale that scares you. That makes you feel uncertain. That is uncomfortable. I dare you.

MORE: Why isn't the cast of The Crown at the 2021 Emmy Awards?

MORE: Emmy Awards 2021: Full list of winners

“In a world that entices us to browse through the lives of others to help us better determine how we feel about ourselves; and to in turn feel the need to be constantly visible, for visibility these days seems to somehow equate to success, do not be afraid to disappear from it, from us, for a while, and see what comes to you in the silence. I dedicate this story to every single survivor of sexual assault, thank you.”

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.