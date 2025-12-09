The Handmaid's Tale spin-off looks even better than the OG show in first-look photos

Calling all fans of The Handmaids Tale! Disney+ has revealed first-look images of its new spin-off show, The Testaments – and it's shot straight to the top of my watchlist. Like The Handmaid's Tale, the new series is based on Margaret Atwood's novel of the same name, which was first published in 2019 and won the Booker Prize that same year.

Throughout the series, viewers will be returned to the dystopian world of Gilead – but this time, the story is told through the eyes of a new generation of young women who have never known life without the harsh rule of theocracy.

© Disney The young women are seen wearing purple The first-look pictures tease a sneak peak into the lives of these young women (including leading characters Agnes and Daisy), who all wear purple, which marks a departure from the iconic red worn by the handmaids in the original series.

© Disney Lucy Halliday plays Daisy Meanwhile, one photo shows Lucy Halliday's Daisy staring horrified into a mirror, echoing a similarly memorable image of June from The Handmaid's Tale. If some of this is ringing a bell for you, it may be because Daisy is actually the Canadian alias for baby Nichole, the daughter of Nick (Max Minghella) and June (Elisabeth Moss) and whom June smuggled out of Gilead at the end of season two of The Handmaid's Tale. Meanwhile, Agnes is the Gilead name for Hannah, June and Luke's (O-T Fagbenle) daughter who was stolen in season one. While this is a treat for those who have watched the original series, The Testaments is also a fantastic watch for those who are new to the franchise.

© Disney Chase Infiniti plays Agnes As a huge fan of the original series, I'm thrilled to see The Testaments come to screens. The novel drew major buzz upon its release in 2019, arriving 34 years after Atwood's culture-defining first book in the franchise, and won Best Fiction at the Goodreads Choice Awards with over 50,000 votes. While many viewers – myself included – were sad to say goodbye to The Handmaid's Tale when it concluded with season six in May this year, now feels like the perfect moment to dive back into Gilead's dangerous and tightly controlled world – especially through the eyes of June's two daughters, Agnes and Daisy.

© Disney The new generation don't know what life is like without theocratic rule What is The Testaments about? The Testaments picks up years after the events of The Handmaid's Tale and follows the coming-of-age story of a new generation of women grappling with the bleak future that awaits them. The synopsis continues: "For these young women, growing up in Gilead is all they have ever known, having no tangible memories of the outside world prior to their indoctrination into this life. "Facing the prospect of being married off and living a life of servitude, they will be forced to search for allies, both new and old, to help in their fight for freedom and the life they deserve."

© Disney Ann Dowd returns as Aunt Lydia Who stars in The Testaments? The series stars Ann Dowd, who reprises her role as the formidable Aunt Lydia, as well as Chase Infiniti as Agnes (who is actually Hannah, the daughter of June and Luke) and Lucy Halliday as Daisy (who is Nichole, Nick and June's baby).

© Disney Half-sisters Daisy and Agnes must find new allies within their own ranks They're joined by Mabel Li, Amy Seimetz, Brad Alexander, Rowan Blanchard, Mattea Conforti and Zarrin Darnell-Martin. Rounding out the cast are Eva Foote, Isolde Ardies, Shechinah Mpumlwana, Birva Pandya and Kira Guloien.

© Disney The new series brings some of the original's producers, including Elisabeth Moss Meet the creative team You'll be pleased to know that The Testaments is created by Bruce Miller, who was also the showrunner and executive producer of The Handmaid's Tale. Other producers brought over from the original series include Warren Littlefield, Steve Stark and Elisabeth Moss, who played the iconic lead role of June in The Handmaid's Tale.

© Disney Will you be tuning into the new series? Rounding out the list of producers are Shana Stein, Maya Goldsmith, John Weber, Sheila Hockin, Daniel Wilson, Fran Sears and Mike Barker, who also directs the first three episodes.



The Testaments will premiere on Disney+ internationally in April 2026.