Downton Abbey star Rose Leslie and Theo James melt hearts in drama The Time Traveller’s Wife’s first trailer The story is based on Audrey Niffenegger’s bestselling novel

Downton Abbey star Rose Leslie is set to star in a new drama, The Time Traveller’s Wife, with Sanditon’s Theo James - and it looks so romantic!

The official teaser trailer for the much-anticipated six-part series was released on Tuesday, and shows Rose as Clare Abshire, a young woman who falls in love with a time traveler, Henry (Theo), only to be left time and time again as he is unwillingly pulled away into time.

The synopsis reads: "An intricate and magical love story, adapted by Steven Moffat from the much-loved novel by Audrey Niffenegger and directed by David Nutter, The Time Traveler’s Wife tells the story of Clare and Henry, and a marriage with a problem... time travel."

We're already obsessed!

Steven, who was also the showrunner on hit shows including Sherlock, Dracula and Doctor Who, previously opened up about making the adaptation of the beloved novel, telling Deadline: "What is thrilling of the interaction of time travel and a love story here, is it makes the most common phenomenon of a completely happy marriage, interesting again.

Theo James plays Henry

"Love stories, or love movies, tend to end at the altar. We never do the bit where people are perfectly happy for decades because it seems like a dramatic thing. By scrambling it all up and constantly reminding you that love is inextricably linked to loss, which is a cheery thought, you make this very common phenomenon of a happy marriage, thrilling and full of attention and tragedy."

Fans seemed delighted by the new trailer, with one writing: "Excited for this! Hope it's good," while another person wrote: "Ohh, I can't wait for this."

