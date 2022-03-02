Downton Abbey star to lead major new series – and it's out sooner than you think You won't want to miss this

Downton Abbey fans will be delighted to hear that a star of the show has bagged a leading role in a brand new series – and it's going to be out sooner than you think.

Jessica Brown Findlay, who is known for her portrayal of Lady Sybil Crawley in Downton, will be fronting the upcoming Paramount Plus series, The Flat Share.

Based on the best-selling novel of the same name by Beth O'Leary, Jessica will be playing the part of Tiffany opposite Master of None and Black Mirror actor Anthony Welsh, who is set to play Leon.

Leon and Tiffany's worlds collide when the two twenty-something, crash-strapped singletons agree to rent an apartment – and a bed – despite never having met before. Soon enough, the pair become intrigued in each other's lives, and a spark is ignited between them.

Jessica Brown Findlay is leading the cast

Flatshare, which is set to begin production in Brighton, is on a roster of shows that Paramount Plus is due to launch this year in line with the streaming platform's migration to the UK. So fans can look forward to watching Jessica and Anthony as Leon and Tiffany soon!

The Deputy Chief Content Officer for Paramount UK, Sebastian Cardwell, said in a statement: "Flatshare gives a flavor of the high-quality local content that viewers can look forward to from Paramount+.

"With VIS and 42 at the helm, and a brilliant cast attached, I’m looking forward to seeing this adaptation of a much-loved novel come to life."

Jessica hasn't been a part of the Downton franchise since 2012 after her character, Sybil, tragically died from preeclampsia after giving birth.

Meanwhile, fans are looking forward to seeing Jesscia's former co-stars in the upcoming second Downton movie. After a number of delays, the sequel is set to land in UK cinemas on April 29 and, for US audiences, on 20 May.

