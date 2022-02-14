This major cast member is missing from new Downton Abbey sequel photo Did you spot the actor's absence?

Downton Abbey has released a fresh photo from the upcoming sequel titled A New Era – but did you notice that a major cast member is missing?

Matthew Goode, who plays Lady Mary's husband Henry Talbot, was noticeably absent from the new photo and it seems fans haven't let it slide, either.

Sharing the new image on their official Instagram account, the team behind Downton captioned the photo: "The legacy continues. Tune in to @todayshow on @nbc tomorrow morning for an exclusive look at the new trailer for #DowntonAbbey: A New Era!"

Many flooded the comments section wondering where Henry was. One person said: "Where's Henry Talbot though?" as a second echoed this, writing: "Ok but we need Henry Talbot too :)." A third nervously added: "I'm scared, I want him in the movie!"

Matthew Goode had a small role in the first movie

Matthew is yet to comment on the upcoming sequel, although did acknowledge during the press run for the first movie, released in 2019, that he did not have a major part, therefore it's possible his character only has small appearance in the sequel.

He said during an appearance on This Morning in 2018 prior the film's release: "Can't speak about it. I can't give any plot away. I'm in it. No comment, no comment. Not a huge amount, I'll tell you that much."

Are you excited for Downton Abbey 2?

Despite Matthew's absence, fans were thrilled to see their favourites back together including Hugh Bonneville, Maggie Smith and Elizabeth McGovern. The new image also showed the new stars who have joined the cast for the second movie including Dominic West, Laura Haddock and Hugh Dancy.

Dominic will play a 1920s Hollywood actor who is at Downton to shoot his new movie. White Lines and Guardians of the Galaxy star Laura will play a fellow silent screen star, while Hannibal actor Hugh Dancy will portray the fictional film's director.

