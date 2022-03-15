Inventing Anna: major update after real-life Anna Delvey reportedly deported to Germany

Inventing Anna is the show that everyone is talking about on Netflix - and has left us all googling the whereabouts of real-life Anna Delvey. While she was released in prison in 2021, she was placed into custody at a U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement facility shortly after due to her visa expiring - and it was recently reported that she had been deported to her native Germany.

However, following the reports, a statement has been released giving an update on Anna’s status. An ICE spokesperson told Fox News: "In November 2021, the Board of Immigration Appeals (BIA) granted Sorokin’s emergency stay request; she remains in ICE custody pending removal."

Anna’s attorney Manny Arora previously revealed to Insider that Anna could be deported as early as 17 March after losing her appeal to stay in the US, saying: "Legally, they should not be able to deport her until at least the 17th. But it's ICE, and there are numerous filings in her case, so you just never know if there was a paperwork error. In the end, they can do whatever they want."

Anna is facing deportation to Germany

Anna spoke about her time in the ICE facility in an essay to Insider, writing: "My visa overstay was unintentional and largely out of my control. I served my prison sentence, but I'm appealing my criminal conviction to clear my name. I did not break a single one of New York state's or ICE's parole rules. Despite all that, I've yet to be given a clear and fair path to compliance.

"Did I mention I'm the only woman in ICE custody in this whole jail? Tell me I'm special without telling me I'm special."

