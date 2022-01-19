Viewers saddened after watching harrowing true-crime series The Puppet Master The new docu-series is on Netflix

If there's one thing Netflix fans love, it's a true-crime docuseries and The Puppet Master, which landed on the streaming platform this week, has certainly generated plenty of conversation online.

MORE: The future of Netflix's Manifest – get all the details on season four

The synopsis for the three-part series reads: "The jaw-dropping story of one of the world's most audacious conmen. Over the course of a decade, Robert Freegard controlled, conned and fleeced at least seven women and one man, stealing close to a million pounds.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Official trailer for The Puppet Master

"His traumatised victims were led to believe they were accomplices in highly elaborate secret service operations and that their families were in grave danger if they did not obey. Freegard exploited, abused and controlled them with extreme cruelty, confident his victims were too paralysed by fear to escape. Now, in an incredible twist, the story reaches into the present day, with a family who fear for their mother's safety."

It seems the three episodes have been eye-opening to viewers watching at home, who were saddened by Sandra's story, which sees her two children, Jake and Sophie Clifton, plea for her return to this day.

MORE: My Lover My Killer is your next true-crime watch - here's why

MORE: Outlander season six trailer is finally here – watch

Sophie and Jake Clifton opened up about their mum's boyfriend, 'David', who is a notorious conman

One person wrote on social media: "@netflix #thepuppetmaster What an amazing documentary, I felt so sad for Sarah and the other victims. Surely the #DontF**kwithcats gang can get on this and find this absolute horrific man who probably thinks he is invincible #findrobertfreegard."

A second said: "Watching Puppet Master on Netflix. Nuts how this man got people to give him hundreds of thousands of pounds by [lying]. So sad how many lives he's ruined #thepuppetmaster."

Sophie and Jake still do not know where their mother is

A third echoed this, adding: "There is still a woman out there, who may believe she found the 'Love of her Life'. Her only 'Soulmate'. It's more than disturbing... #thepuppetmaster #netflix."

The documentary hears from Sandra's children Jake and Sophie as they detail memories of how their life had been turned upside down when her mum met Robert online.

The show also outlines other lies that Robert concocted – including another case where he had convinced a man to go on the run with him after stating falsely he worked for MI5. Overall, he conned at least seven women and one man into giving him a total sum of around £1million. His whereabouts remain unknown.

The Puppet Master: Hunter The Ultimate Conman is on Netflix now.

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.