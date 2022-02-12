Inventing Anna: Anna Sorokin's reaction to Netflix series revealed

Inventing Anna is the show that everyone is talking about right now. From Shondaland, the new Netflix series follows a journalist, Vivian, as she uncovers the scams of a young woman named Anna Delvey, who pretended to be a German Heiress to scam millions from the New York City elite. While much has been said about the show – what is the real-life Anna Sorokin's response to it?

Anna is currently residing in an ICE detention centre in upstate New York after being taken back into custody following her release for overstaying her visa, and is currently awaiting deportation to Germany. Penning an essay about her experience for Insider, Anna wrote about her circumstances – and referenced her disinterest in the Netflix show as a result.

WATCH: See the trailer for new Netflix series Inventing Anna

"It doesn't look like I'll be watching Inventing Anna anytime soon," she wrote. "Even if I were to pull some strings and make it happen, nothing about seeing a fictionalized version of myself in this criminal-insane-asylum setting sounds appealing to me… For a long while, I was hoping that by the time Inventing Anna came out, I would've moved on with my life. I imagined for the show to be a conclusion of sorts summing up and closing of a long chapter that had come to an end."

Have you been watching?

Anna was originally released from prison in February 2021 after serving a two-year sentence for theft of services and grand larceny, having been found guilty of scamming over £145,000 from banks and hotels. While at a parole hearing, she said: "I just want to say that I'm really ashamed and I'm really sorry for what I did. I completely understand that a lot of people suffered when I thought I was not doing anything wrong."

Speaking about playing the role, Julie Garner said: "I want people to go back and forth with her. I want people to love her one minute, then hate her, and then love her."

Julie plays Anna in the new show

Shonda Rhimes added: "Those guys who took all the money from Wall Street — Anna has already served more time than all of them put together… So to me, there is something about the fact that she was a young woman that irked people. If she’d been a man, they would have called her a maverick, a genius, but they wouldn’t have put her in jail."

