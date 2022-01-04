My Lover My Killer is your next true-crime watch - here's why The Netflix series is proving popular with viewers

Netflix has some gripping true-crime docuseries on its roster right now, and one that is gaining traction from viewers is My Lover My Killer, which is sitting comfortably in the top ten trending shows in the UK.

MORE: How Cobra Kai season four landed epic surprise cameo from country superstar Carrie Underwood

The six-part series details a number of shocking and heartbreaking murder cases. Here's all you need to know about the show and why it needs to be on your watch list.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Have you seen Netflix's other true-crime show, The Motive yet?

The documentary, which originally aired on Channel 5 in 2021, unpicks six different historical criminal cases that all revolve around relationships that have gone seriously wrong. Each episode details the victims who were centred in abusive relationships and paid the ultimate price.

Like most true-crime series, the show features contributions from detectives, criminal investigators and forensic psychologists to help tell the story of the victims, and explore why human beings commit such heinous crimes. They also examine how the killers were caught and brought to justice.

MORE: Virgin River star Alexandra Breckenridge shares sad update on future of Netflix show

MORE: Stay Close: viewers are all saying the same thing about shock ending

Each episode examines a tragic murder case

In addition, the six instalments hear from close friends and family members of the victims and the contributors become key in raising awareness on these types of crimes.

The synopsis for episode one reads: "Sarah Wellgreen and Ben Lacomba met online, and settled down, their lives becoming intertwined. Taxi driver Ben couldn't imagine an existence beyond Sarah and the children they shared so, when they separated in 2014, he continued to live in the family home. However, one night, he decided to commit an unspeakable act." Eventually, Sarah was found to have been murdered by Ben and he was sentenced.

A number of experts, psychologists and detectives also contribute

It seems the series has been sparking conversation on social media since it landed on Netflix in recent weeks, with many branding the show essential but "heartbreaking" viewing. One person tweeted: "Fully binged #mylovermykiller #netflix literally hooked all the way through each episode… unbelievable watch."

A second said: "Two things I took away overwhelmingly from #MyLoverMyKiller. The savagery of some men towards women, but the absolute dignity of the families left behind, especially Sarah Wellgreen's two sons, who continue to search for their Mum. Heartbreaking."

Meanwhile, a third added: "Watching #MyLoverMyKiller. The level of manipulation / control that some people manage to achieve over others is truly frightening."

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.