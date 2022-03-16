Bad Vegan: viewers are saying same thing about Netflix documentary The latest scam artist documentary is here - and it is wild

Bad Vegan has finally landed on Netflix, and viewers are saying the same thing about the new documentary that looks at a celebrity restauranteur who goes on the run with a man who cons her out of a fortune.

MORE: Inventing Anna: major update after real-life Anna Delvey reportedly deported to Germany

Taking to Twitter to discuss the show, plenty of viewers said that they thought the scam was even more intense than in The Tinder Swindler, a popular documentary that followed three women’s experiences as they were scammed by the same man via a dating app.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Have you checked out the documentary yet?

One person wrote: "If you thought the Tinder Swindler was ridiculous, wait until you watch #badvegan... And half her story doesn't really add up." Another added: "Bad Vegan literally saw “Tinder Swindler” and said hold my beer rookie. #BadVegan."

The show looks at how a conman swindled a popular restauranteur

A third person added: "Just finished #badvegan. Something doesn't add up for me in terms of Sarma's complicity. Going along with expensive vacations while your employees aren't being paid. She participated in the con. The restaurant workers were the biggest victims in all of this."

MORE: Inventing Anna: Anna Sorokin's reaction to Netflix series revealed

MORE: 71 brilliant movies to watch on Netflix this week

So what is the show about? From the makers of Tiger King and Fire: The Greatest Party that Never Happened, the synopsis reads: "[The series] explores how Sarma Melngailis, the celebrity restaurateur behind the glittering New York hotspot Pure Food and Wine, went from being the queen of vegan cuisine to being known as the Vegan Fugitive.

He promised he could make her pet pitbull immortal

"Shortly after meeting a man named Shane Fox on Twitter in 2011, Melngailis begins draining her restaurant’s funds and funnelling the money to Fox after he cons her into believing he could make her dreams — from expanding her food empire to making her beloved pitbull immortal — a reality…but only if she continues to obey his every request without question."

Like this story? Sign up to our What to Watch newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.