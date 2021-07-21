The shocking true stories behind Netflix's new crime series Heist The true-crime documentary has proved popular with viewers

Netflix users love a true-crime series, so when their brand-new offering, Heist, landed last week, TV fans lapped it up and the show's been sitting comfortably in the top ten ever since.

The six part documentary series unpicks three different crimes that occurred in real-life with the help of the very people that committed them. The synopsis reads: "Viewers will see how the subjects select their targets, the meticulous planning that goes into the job, the sweet glory of success, and the boneheaded errors that lead investigators straight to the truth.

WATCH: Heist on Netflix - official trailer

"The perpetrators sit down for in-depth, frequently emotional conversations, alongside family members, accomplices, and the law enforcement officers who eventually brought them to justice."

Three different heists are explored in two episodes each and feature the criminals themselves telling their own stories. They consist of a 21-year-old woman who steals millions in Vegas casino cash, a wannabe father who steals a fortune from Miami Airport to build the family he desires, and a man accused of pulling off one of history's biggest bourbon burglaries. Before you get stuck into the episodes, read about the stories behind the crimes here…

Netflix's Heist: Sex Magick Money

The first two episodes detail the story of Heather Tallchief, a 21-year-old who is disillusioned and influenced by criminal Roberto Solis. In 1993, the pair went on the run after thieving $3million from a truck in Las Vegas – making it one of the largest truck robberies in Vegas history.

However, the story got more complicated after they committed the crime. Heather, who was on the run for 12 years in total, ended up getting pregnant by Roberto and eventually gave birth to a son.

The director of the episode explained: "She was on the run for 11 years but never found true freedom until she turned herself in. She had the heavy burden of having to lie to her son.

"He didn't even know her real name until one night, after a few drinks, she broke down and told him the truth. He didn't know what to do with that."

In 2005, Heather, who was now known as Donna, turned herself in and faced charges of embezzlement, bank fraud, bank robbery and using a firearm for a violent crime. In 2006, she was sentenced to prison for five years and was released in 2010.

Netflix's Heist: The Money Plane

Episodes three and four are based on Karls Monzon – a Cuban native who was grieving after his wife tragically suffered two miscarriages. Keen to build the family they'd dreamed of, Karls and his wife decided to adopt – but they needed money to do so.

The true-crime series focuses on three infamous heists

As a self-confessed fan of crime shows, the hopeful father did as much research as possible after learning that $100million landed regularly via one particular flight at Miami International Airport, which was to be his source. Eventually, Karls and his accomplices got away with taking $7.4million.

In 2006, Karls was charged with armed robbery and he pleaded guilty. He was sentenced to 11 years but served just under ten.

The show includes interviews with the criminals and theatrical reenactments

Netflix's Heist: The Bourbon King

The final two instalments in the series seeks to explore one of history's biggest bourbon heists. Gilbert "Toby" Curtsinger, a former elite-league softball player, was working at a Kentucky spirit distillery and decided to start smuggling bottles of Pappy Van Winkle alcohol – which was very rare – and selling them for big cash.

But his side hustle was abruptly ended in 2015 when investigators received a tip off of his behaviour. Toby was arrested and plead guilty to charges including theft and taking and receiving stolen property.

He was sentenced to 15 years but was released on probation after just one month due to him being a "first-time offender who poses no threat to society". However, his parole supervision does not end until 2023.

