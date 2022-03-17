Unforgotten series five: synopsis, airdate and Nicola Walker's replacement Here's everything we know so far

ITV's much-loved detective drama, Unforgotten, is due to make its highly-anticipated return following the tragic death of DCI Cassie Stewart (Nicola Walker) in season four's shock ending.

Fans will be intrigued to see how Sunny adjusts to life without Cassie and how his new partner fairs in her new job. Read on to find out everything we know about the upcoming series.

Unforgotten series five synopsis

While we don't have an official synopsis for the upcoming season just yet, we imagine that the format will be very similar to previous seasons, but this time, DI Sunny Khan will be teaming up with a new partner.

We expect the drama to begin with the London detectives reopening a cold case before a group of new characters that are somehow linked to the case are introduced to viewers.

Unforgotten series five airdate

While we don't have an exact release date for the new series, we can expect it to air sometime in 2022. Fans shouldn't have to wait too long as filming for season five has already begun.

The show's creator, Chris Lang, revealed that shooting had begun on March 14, so hopefully, DI Sunny and new recruit D.C.I Jessica will arrive on our screens towards the end of the year.

Delighted to be able to finally tell you that the brilliant @SineadKeenan will be joining the gorgeous @TVSanjeev to play D.C.I Jessica 'Jessie' James to his D.I. Sunil 'Sunny' Khan in #Unforgotten 5. Shooting started...about an hour ago. How lucky are we. pic.twitter.com/Alqo4vWROE — Chris Lang (@ChrisLangWriter) March 14, 2022

Chris Lang announced Nicola Walker's replacement on Twitter

Who is Nicola Walker's replacement?

Actress Sinéad Keenan will be joining the cast of season five, taking over from Nicola as Sunny's detective partner. She will be playing the role of D.C.I Jessica 'Jessie' James.

Chris announced the news on Twitter earlier this month. Sharing a picture of a season five clapper board alongside a picture of Sanjeev and Sinéad at a recent table read, he wrote: "Delighted to be able to finally tell you that the brilliant @SineadKeenan will be joining the gorgeous @TVSanjeev to play D.C.I Jessica 'Jessie' James to his D.I. Sunil 'Sunny' Khan in #Unforgotten five. Shooting started...about an hour ago. How lucky are we."

Sinéad Keenan has joined the cast as Sunny's new detective partner

Sinéad has previously starred in several successful TV dramas, including the BBC's Showtrial, where she played DI Paula Cassidy, as well as ITV's Little Boy Blue, where she played Rhy's mum, Melanie.

Sanjeev welcomed the show's latest recruit with open arms, sharing his excitement at the new casting on Instagram. Posting a picture of the two actors laughing at a table read, he wrote: "Delighted to welcome #SinéadKeenan to #unforgotten playing DCI Jess James. I’ve long been a huge admirer and we worked together for a blink of a gnat’s eye a few years back so thrilled to be sharing scenes with her. I’m counting my lucky stars!"

Unforgotten series five cast?

Sanjeev will reprise his much-loved character, DI Sunny, in the upcoming series and will be joined by the latest addition to the cast, Sinéad. Nicola sadly won't be making an appearance following her character's tragic end in season four.

Nicola Walker won't be returning for the new series

We expect to see Jordan Long (DS Murray Boulting), Lewis Reeves (DC Jake Collier), Carolina Main (DS Fran Lingley), Georgia Mackenzie (Dr. Leanne Balcombe) and Pippa Nixon (DC Karen Willetts) return for the upcoming series to play Sunny's police colleagues. Michelle Bonnard, who plays Sunny's now-fiancé will likely make an appearance too.

All four seasons of Unforgotten are available to stream on the ITV Hub.

