All we know about new series of Midsomer Murders Find out more about series 23 of the murder mystery

Midsomer Murders is a classic that viewers never tire of watching again and again, so it's no surprise that many are wondering when the new series will be out.

The 2022 season will, as usual, return to ITV. Ahead of the new episodes, find out everything there is to know from the cast, airdate and more...

Is Midsomer Murders returning and when will series 23 be out?

ITV have confirmed series 23 is definitely happening! However, the broadcaster is yet to confirm an airdate for the new season. The show has faced a number of setbacks in recent years due to restrictions caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

In 2020, the show began airing in January, before the series was halted half way through – meaning the fans didn't get the remaining episodes of series 21 until March 2021. Then series 22 began in April, with the remaining episodes airing in October 2021.

Therefore, due to setbacks and filming, it's difficult to predict when series 23 will be out. However, due to its regular spring airing, we can hope for good news soon. Fingers crossed!

Neil Dudgeon stars in Midsomer Murders

Who will star in Midsomer Murders series 23?

Nick Hendrix and Neil Dudgeon are both set to return as the iconic detectives, DS Jamie Winter and DCI John Barnaby respectively, for the new series.

The previous series also saw a very familiar face join the cast. This Morning presenter Holly Willoughby, who is a self-confessed fan of the show, announced she'd landed a spot on the drama in early 2021 and filmed her cameo role in the summer that year. Holly opened up about her experience of being on set on an episode of This Morning along with Neil Dudgeon.

Series 23 is yet to get an airdate

Neil said to the presenter and viewers that Holly even stepped in when he forgot a line! "We'd do a line run and rehearse the scene a bit. We as actors go, 'Oh Dorothy, what's her name? Dorothy? What's my line?' and all that, and of course Holly just stepped up.'"

Holly then added: "That is not necessarily quite true. I forgot my line! You’re being very kind, I was so embarrassed to open my mouth and act because you know I’m not confident with that sort of thing. So to anyone who would listen I said my two lines repeatedly at them over and over."

Are you a fan of the murder mystery?

Series 23 will no doubt offer more brilliant cameos for familiar faces. Traditionally, a guest star appears in each episode acting as either a suspect, victim or person of interest in a case.

Last year even saw recent Screen Actors Guild Award winner and Ted Lasso star, Hannah Waddingham, appear. Check out some of the best cameos from over the years, here.

What will Midsomer Murders series 23 be about?

The synopsis for series 23 is yet to be announced, but we bet it'll be full of head-scratching murder cases and some brilliant drama.

