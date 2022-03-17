GMB's Susanna Reid reacts as Ranvir Singh replaced as political correspondent The presenter took to Twitter

Good Morning Britain host Susanna Reid has taken to Twitter to address Ranvir Singh's replacement as political correspondent on the ITV morning show.

Ranvir will be stepping down from the role to present full time, handing the reigns over to Louisa James, a reporter on the programme.

The news was announced by the show's senior political producer, Anne Alexander, on Wednesday. She tweeted: "Delighted that @LouisaJamesITV is joining Good Morning Britain’s politics team as Political Correspondent, taking over from @ranvir01. She’s experienced, hard-working and obsessed with politics. Think she’ll do well with me and @kieronishere. Welcome to the (mad) House Louisa."

Susanna took to the comments, writing: "Congratulations @LouisaJamesITV," alongside a hand's clapping emoji.

Ranvir also expressed her good wishes for Louisa, tweeting: "Super happy about this xxx."

Ranvir will be presenting on the show full time

The news comes after it was reported that the former Strictly star had resigned from her role as political editor in December last year. The Sun claimed that Ranvir was seeking a more substantial role on the show.

With Ranvir changing positions to present full time, viewers may expect to see more of the broadcaster on our screens.

Susanna Reid is currently the lead presenter of the show and has been since she joined back in 2014. Following Piers Morgan's dramatic exit from the programme back in March last year, Susanna has been joined by an array of stand-in hosts, including Ed Balls, Adil Ray, Rob Rinder and Richard Madeley, who has been a part-time presenter since November last year.

Susanna has been joined by an array of hosts since Piers Morgan left the show

Speaking about her new hosts in a recent interview with Lorraine Kelly, Susanna said: "Whoever is on screen, the relationship has to work and so they are all talented in their own ways and they've all got a wealth of unique experience to bring to the programme and again it's a privilege working with them all."

