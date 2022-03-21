West Side Story star Rachel Zegler updates fans after Oscars invite snub  

Fans have been in an uproar after Rachel Zegler, star of West Side Story, revealed that she hadn’t received an invite to the Oscars, despite the movie receiving seven award nominations. After a message telling her followers that she wasn’t invited to attend made headline news, the star shared an update thanking fans for their support.

Taking to Twitter, she wrote: "My goodness, folks!! Appreciate all the support, I really really do. We live in such unprecedented times, and a lot of work behind the scenes goes into making movie magic happen. That goes for film productions (like the one I am so lucky to be currently shooting in London) … and awards shows alike. Let’s all just respect the process and I’ll get off my phone."

She previously revealed her disappointment at not being able to attend on Instagram, writing: "Idk y’all, I have tried it all, but it doesn’t seem to be happening.

"I will root for ‘West Side Story’ from my couch and be proud of the work we so tirelessly did three years ago. I hope some last-minute miracle occurs and I can celebrate our film in person, but hey, that’s how it goes sometimes, I guess. Thanks for all the shock and outrage – I’m disappointed too. But that’s okay. So proud of our movie."

Fans have taken to social media to discuss the situation, with one writing: "Rachel Zegler being the *lead* in a film that has seven Oscar nominations yet not being invited to the ceremony… make it make sense," while another added: "Just saw @rachelzegler wasn’t invited to the #oscars and has made it clear she’d like to attend.

"Since she is the star of #westsidestory and one of the reasons people love the film this needs to be fixed. @TheAcademy has done an amazing job making the wrong decision every time."

A third person tweeted: "Hold up. you’re telling me that @rachelzegler the lead actress of the best picture nominee with 7 nominations is NOT invited to your ceremony @TheAcademy? Who are you inviting then? (not to mention one of the only Latinas to be celebrated this year)."

