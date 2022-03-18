Inside Deep Water stars Ben Affleck and Ana de Armas' whirlwind romance which began on set

Steamy new drama Deep Water lands on Hulu in the US and Amazon Prime Video worldwide on Friday and stars Ben Affleck and Ana de Armas as a married couple who have fallen out of love and now have a rather unconventional relationship.

But did you know that the two actors actually struck up a relationship after meeting for the first time on the set of the movie? Find out more below…

While Gone Girl and Justice League star Ben is now back together with former flame Jennifer Lopez, back in 2019 when filming for the erotic thriller began on location in New Orleans, he and No Time to Die star Ana reportedly struck up a relationship.

Insiders working on the film, which comes from Fatal Attraction director Adrian Lyne, told People that the pair had incredible chemistry from the very beginning of the shoot but that there were no signs that anything was going on between them.

Ben and Ana met on the set of Deep Water in late 2019

However, just a few months after production for the film came to an end, the pair were spotted enjoying a trip to Ana's native Cuba together, followed by a romantic getaway to Costa Rica. Following their headline-making outings, a source close to the couple confirmed to US Weekly in March 2020 that they were officially a couple.

Following that, Ben and Ana were regularly papped by photographers holding hands and walking their dogs near Ben's Los Angeles home. Their PDA-filled daily walks became a quarantine staple as the coronavirus pandemic shut down Hollywood and the chance for the two to make their official red carpet debut as a couple.

They were regularly papped by the paparazzi in 2020

They spent the rest of 2020 happily together and Ana even met Ben's three children whom he shares with ex-wife Jennifer Garner, but it wasn't to last long because after around just a year of dating, the two sadly split.

While neither has spoken explicitly about what caused the break-up, Ben's younger brother, Casey Affleck weighed in about the possible cause while speaking to Entertainment Tonight last year.

"The reality is, I think that this year has been really hard on people in relationships," he said. "I wouldn't know because I've been single, but I bet there are a lot of people that have, you know, it's been challenging to relationships."

