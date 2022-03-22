Holding viewers left 'frustrated' after episode two What did you think of the latest instalment?

ITV's latest murder mystery, Holding, continued with its second episode on Monday night and left some viewers frustrated.

Based on the best-selling novel by Graham Norton, the four-parter follows local police officer, Sergeant PJ Collins, who lives a peaceful existence in Duneen, Ireland, until human remains are found on a village farm and PJ is tasked with the first serious crime of his career.

Viewers took to Twitter following the release of episode two to complain about the adaptation. One person wrote: "@grahnort #Holding. The book is brilliant but afraid the #ITV drama is dire. Trying to watch the second instalment but am getting frustrated," while another added: "#Holding really not doing the book justice I'm afraid."

A third person commented: "Is it me or is #Holding an awful adaptation of what is one of my favourite books? Writing has missed so much character development! Actors are okay though."

Some viewers were left "frustrated" by the latest episode

Other viewers claimed that the show was difficult to follow, with one person tweeting: "I really wanted to like this but I've read and enjoyed the book, but haven't a clue what's going on in this TV version," while another agreed, adding: "I like nothing more than a good Irish comedy or drama but I am really struggling to follow the plot. Not even sure if it’s even funny."

Not all viewers complained about the latest episode, however. Many also took to Twitter to praise the drama, with one person writing: "How good is this new series on @ITV #Holding? Only two more episodes left, can't get enough of it @siobhni @grahnort."

Fans praised the series as a whole

Other fans of the show have already binge-watched all four episodes and applauded the series as a whole. One person tweeted: "#Holding what a beautiful yet heartfelt drama. Thank you @grahnort was a binge-watch," while another added: "Just finished #Holding on ITV Conleth hill just brilliant in it - loved the story dark humour and poignancy."

All episodes of Holding are available to stream on ITV Hub.

