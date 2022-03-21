Viewers spot epic blunder in The Ipcress File episode three Did you notice this detail in the ITV drama?

Are you watching ITV's new drama, The Ipcress File? The series, which stars Peaky Blinders actor Joe Cole as, Harry Palmer, a role first made famous by Michael Caine.

The Ipcress File, which is a reboot of the 1965 spy film starring Sir Michael, returned for its third instalment on Sunday evening but it seems viewers all noticed a major slip-up in the episode.

At one moment, various members of the cast were aboard a speed boat, however, many spotted that the boat used in the filming had a website address on the back of the boat – something which wouldn't have existed in the 1960s, when the show is set.

Fans picked up on the detail and took to Twitter to give their thoughts. One person said: "The internet? In 1963???? #theipcressfile." Another wrote: "Ermmm @itv not sure they had the Internet in the 1960's #theipcressfile," followed by a laughing-faced emoji. A third responded, writing: "No way!! Good Spot."

Joe Cole plays the lead in The Ipcress File

Despite the minor error, audiences are clearly loving the show have had high praise for the cast, noting they are the best bit about the drama. One person tweeted: "Enjoying @ITV #TheIpcressFile on Sundays. Well done all Cast, Crew and Creatives! (Special mention for acting excellence to #TomHollander)."

A second wrote: "Really liking @theotherJoeCole's portrayal of #HarryPalmer in #TheIpcressFile," while a third added: "Tell you what @ITV you've absolutely knocked it out of the park with #theipcressfile."

Tom Hollander also stars

The Ipcress File tells the story of Harry, a working-class sergeant who becomes a spy. After finding himself sentenced to eight years in a grim military jail in England, Harry is offered the chance to become a spy instead, using his clandestine networks and sharp eye to help the British army.

Soon, he begins an undercover mission to search for a missing British nuclear scientist. Lucy Boynton and Tom Hollander also star.

