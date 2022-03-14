Who is in the cast of ITV's new drama Holding? See the full cast The new series has been adapted from Graham Norton's book

Looking for a new drama to watch? Holding on ITV could be your answer. The four-part series, which begins on Monday night, has been adapted from Graham Norton's best-selling novel of the same name, and has been directed by Kathy Burke – so it's bound to be brilliant!

The show tells the story of Sergeant PJ Collins, a local police officer used to living a quiet life in Duneen, Ireland, when his workload dramatically increases when he begins investigating his first-ever serious murder case. Ahead of episode one, meet the full cast below. You'll definitely recognise a few faces...

WATCH: Holding on ITV - the official trailer

Conleth Hill as Sergeant PJ Collins

Playing the lead role of PJ Collins is Conleth Hill who is perhaps best-known for his part as Varys in HBO's Game of Thrones, but he's also appeared in shows such as Vienna Blood. The actor is also a Laurence Olivier Award recipient!

Conleth Hill plays the leader

Clinton Liberty as Linus

Clinton Liberty is relatively new to the acting game and is playing Linus, a sidekick to Sergeant PJ Collins. Although he recently graduated from The Lir, Dublin, he has appeared Normal People and film Touchdown.

Linus is played by Clinton Liberty

Siobhan McSweeney as Brid Riordan

Love Derry Girls? You'll definitely recognise the character Brid Riordan as she's portrayed by Siobhan McSweeney, who plays Sister Michael in the Channel 4 sitcom. Brid Riordan is closer to the case than most, as it's her ex-partner, Tommy, who ends up being the victim of a murder. It's not long before she becomes a suspect. We can't wait to watch Siobhan in the role.

Derry Girls star Siobhan McSweeney appears in the cast

Brenda Fricker as Lizzie Meany

Holding has an Oscar-winner among its cast! Brenda Fricker, who picked up the Academy Award for Supporting Actress in 1990 for her role in the film My Left Foot, is playing Lizzie Meany in the show.

Brenda has also appeared in Beautiful People and Home Alone 2. Her character, Lizzie, also lives a quiet life in their rural town, but PJ begins to find out more about her character, revealing secrets along the way.

Brenda Fricker as Lizzie Meany

Charlene McKenna as Evelyn Ross

Evelyn Ross soon becomes a suspect in the case due to also having a close relationship with Tommy, who suddenly disappears. Viewers will recognise Charlene McKenna from her role as Captain Swing in Peaky Blinders.

Charlene McKenna appears in the cast

Pauline McLynn as Eileen O'Driscoll

Father Ted actress Pauline McLynn plays the part of shopkeeper Eileen O'Driscoll. Many will recognise the actress from her roles in Shameless, EastEnders and Silent Witness.

Paulin McLynn plays Eileen O'Driscoll

Other stars in the Holding cast

Many other names are set to appear in the show including Helen Behan (The Virtues), Demi Isaac Oviawe (The Young Offenders) and Gary Shelford.

