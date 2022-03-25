All there is to know about Bridgerton star Simone Ashley From her career, love life and more - meet the Netflix star here

Bridgerton is back on Netflix and everyone is rejoicing! We cannot wait to settle down and watch the brand new series of the raunchy regency drama and, more importantly, be introduced to the fresh faces who have joined the world of Bridgerton.

Fans are no doubt keen to see Anthony Bridgerton (Jonathan Bailey) take centre stage in the second instalment's plot, but we can't help but think his potential love-interest is going to steal the show.

Simone Ashley, who Netflix subscribers may recognise from Sex Education, is taking on the role of Kate Sharma in the new episodes. Want to get to know Simone a bit more before watching? Here's everything we know…

Who is Bridgerton star Simone Ashley?

Simone Ashley, aged 26, is an actress from Surrey. According to reports, Simone always dreamed of becoming an actress, and eventually went on to study drama at Redroofs Theatre School in Berkshire, which boasts some pretty famous alumni including Kate Winslet, Kris Marshall and Joanne Froggatt.

Simone Ashley plays leading lady Kate Sharma in the new season of Bridgerton

After studying at Redroofs Sixth Form, she went on to continue her training at Arts Educational Theatre School in London, before going on to begin her acting career with small roles in TV credits.

Simone opened up to Veylex about growing up in a household of academics while wanting to be an actress. "I grew up in a household full of Indian academics, y'know, the doctors, the engineers, the accountants - it's pretty cliché!" she said, adding: "I was never a budding academic, and always thrived in creative field."

What else has Bridgerton's Simone Ashley been in?

If you're a regular Netflix user, then chances are you'll know that Simone had a role in other smash-hit show, Sex Education, alongside Asa Butterfield and Emma Mackey.

In addition to Sex Education and Bridgerton, her credits include Broadchurch, Doctors, Casualty, The Sister and the film Detective Pikachu which also featured Ryan Reynolds. We have a feeling that after Bridgerton the acting offers will keep rolling in for Simone!

Is Bridgerton star Simone Ashley in a relationship?

Simone has never spoken out about her love life, so it's not known whether the actress is dating anyone. However, fans can look forward to watching her incredible chemistry between her character, Kate Sharma, and her on-screen love interest Anthony Bridgerton, played by Jonathan Bailey.

