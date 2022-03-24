Who is Bridgerton's Charithra Chandran? The Edwina Sharma actress is an Oxford University graduate

Bridgerton season one made stars of its protagonists Phoebe Dynevor and Regé-Jean Page, who have both become household names since appearing on the show. The Netflix drama's second outing is set to do the same for Charithra Chandran, who stars as newcomer to the Ton, Edwina Charma.

Read on to find out everything you need to know about Bridgerton's next break-out star…

Who is Charithra Chandran?

Charithra Chandran is a 25-year-old actress. She was born in Scotland to two medical professionals in 1997 before moving to India two years later.

Upon her family's return to the UK, the Bridgerton star went to boarding school from the age of six to 11 before settling down in Oxford. Charithra then went on to study at The University of Oxford, where she completed her Bachelor of Arts degree in Philosophy, Politics and Economics at New College.

Charithra stars as Edwina Sharma in season two

During her time at the prestigious university, she performed in several productions and joined the National Youth Theatre. Following a gap year, Charithra began working for the New Policy Institute in a part-time role, while doing drama as a hobby before deciding to pursue it as a career.

What has Charithra Chandran starred in?

While Charithra's resume boasts only a short list of credits, we have a feeling that it's about to get a whole lot longer.

Her first on-screen acting role was in Amazon Prime's spy thriller series, Alex Rider, in which she played the smart and confident Sabina Pleasance.

Charithra studied at Oxford University

She has also starred in the 2022 drama film, Class S, and several short films.

Who is Charithra Chandran dating?

Given that Charithra is fairly new to the spotlight, little is known about her love life. The actress has kept fairly quiet about her romantic relationships and has not posted anything to indicate that she is coupled up on her social media profiles.

Charithra appeared in spy series Alex Rider before landing her role in Bridgerton

Who does Charithra Chandran play in Bridgerton?

Charithra plays new arrival from India, Edwina Sharma, who comes to London with her sister Kate and her mother, Lady Mary. After catching the eye of the eldest Bridgerton sibling, Anthony Bridgerton, Edwina enters into a tumultuous courtship that soon turns into a love triangle with her own sister.

Speaking about joining season two in a recent interview with The Telegraph, the actress revealed that her friends have made some harmful comments about her casting.

The actress stars opposite Simone Ashley and Jonathan Bailey

"I've even had friends say to me, 'Oh you got that because you're brown,' and that really hurts," she recalled. "What's really scary is that you can start believing it and thinking, 'The only reason I got cast as Edwina is because they were looking for an Indian family.'"

Charithra went on to say that she is determined to use her platform to "fight and push back" against colourism.

"I remember strangers saying, 'You would be pretty if you were light-skinned like your grandmother,' and like, trying to blame my granddad for giving me my skin colour," said the actress. "Being a person of colour, we're not unitary, we're not one thing. There are so many different communities within that umbrella term. We should be more specific about making sure we're representing different groups of people."

Bridgerton season two debuts on Friday 25 March on Netflix

