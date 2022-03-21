Bridgerton's Jonathan Bailey reveals major on-set disaster: 'this is so embarrassing' The actor plays Anthony in the series

Bridgerton star Jonathan Bailey has revealed a major wardrobe malfunction that took place during filming for the upcoming second season of the hit Netflix period drama.

While appearing at a recent press event, the actor was asked if he experienced any embarrassing mishaps on-set.

"There were multiple moments," he divulged to HELLO! and other press. "The fencing sequence brought about its complications. Obviously, the costumes were incredible across the board and, as men, we are not going to complain about restrictive clothing when we are sat with women who wear corsets.

He continued: "But the fencing outfits were quite tight in various places and we were wearing plimsolls on quite a dewy morning on grass. Going in for my final lunge with Benedict, my crotch ripped and it was all on camera. It's just in those moments where you suddenly realise that you're being filmed by 400 cameras and I sort of screamed, 'This is so embarrassing.'

"There are lots of complications along the way, it's never quite as slick as you think. It's amazing what you can do in the edits," he added, jokingly.

The new season arrives on Netflix on 25 March

Jonathan plays the eldest Bridgerton sibling, Anthony, whose romantic relationships are the focal point of the show's second outing.

Season two follows Anthony as he sets out to find a suitable wife - a search that is driven by his duty to uphold the family name rather than by love. His chances of finding a debutante who meets his impossible standards seem ill-fated until he crosses paths with two new arrivals from India, sisters Kate and Edwina Sharma.

Season two focuses on Anthony's quest for a wife

The synopsis details: "When Anthony begins to court Edwina, Kate discovers the true nature of his intentions — a true love match is not high on his priority list — and decides to do everything in her power to stop the union. But in doing so, Kate and Anthony’s verbal sparring matches only bring them closer together, complicating matters on both sides."

Bridgerton season two premieres on Netflix on 25 March.

