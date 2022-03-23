Bridgerton stars share exciting update on new Queen Charlotte spinoff series We can't wait for this!

Ever since it was announced last year that the creators behind Netflix sensation Bridgerton would be bringing to life a new spin-off series all about the life of young Queen Charlotte, fans have been desperate to know more about the project - and we finally have an update!

MORE: Downton Abbey star talks potential role in Bridgerton

The untitled prequel is set to delve into the early years of the iconic queen's reign while also giving viewers a glimpse into Lady Violet Bridgerton and Lady Danbury's backstories too and, according to the stars, is almost underway.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Are you looking forward to Bridgerton's return?

"We're hoping it answers that delicious question that we all have when you meet someone, you kind of think: 'Who are they?' and 'How did they get to be this?'" Adjoa Andoh teased to press while promoting the second season of Bridgerton which arrives on Friday 25 March.

MORE: 10 Bridgerton-inspired dresses for the ultimate Regency style

MORE: This major Bridgerton actress has also exited season two - here's why

"So that's what Shonda [Rhimes] thrillingly is going to be sharing with the world. There are no scripts yet, there's no shooting happening yet, but we know it's coming and we're all pretty excited."

Meanwhile, Ruth Gemmell teased that Violet's origin story, which is detailed in one of the Bridgerton books by author Julia Quinn, could be used as inspiration for the new series, but ultimately admitted that nothing has been confirmed to her just yet.

The series will delve into Queen Charlotte, Lady Bridgerton and Lady Danbury's backstories

"We don't know, we have no idea to date. I mean, I know as far as the bridges and books are concerned, there's a ninth book and in that, there's some information about Violet's history," she said.

"Whether or not [Shonda Rhimes] draws on any of that for Violet and the others I don't know either," she continued before apologetically adding: "We have nothing. We can't tell you anything, I'm really sorry."

Are you excited about the spinoff?

As the series has been billed as an 'origin story', viewers can perhaps expect to see younger actresses portray the three ladies of the Ton in flashbacks, although there's no news on who could be playing them just yet.

Shonda Rhimes, who serves as an executive producer on the main series, will take the helm as writer and executive producer, alongside her Shondaland partner Betsy Beers and frequent collaborator, Tom Verica.

MORE: Bridgerton star Simone Ashley reveals the huge mistake she made while filming season two

Announcing the series last year, Netflix's global head of TV, Bela Bajaria, said in a statement that read: "Many viewers had never known the story of Queen Charlotte before Bridgerton brought her to the world, and I'm thrilled this new series will further expand her story and the world of Bridgerton.

"Shonda and her team are thoughtfully building out the Bridgerton universe so they can keep delivering for the fans with the same quality and style they love. And by planning and prepping all the upcoming seasons now, we also hope to keep up a pace that will keep even the most insatiable viewers totally fulfilled."

Like this story? Sign up to our What to Watch newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.