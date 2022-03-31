Idris Elba breaks silence on 'giving up' acting as he gives major Luther film update The star's new film is set to appear on Netflix

Idris Elba has spoken out following reports he is set to step away from acting to focus on his music career.

The actor and DJ, who is set to reprise his role as DCI John Luther for the upcoming spin-off movie based on the BBC drama series, appeared on Thursday's Loose Women when he responded to the rumours.

After being asked by panellist Kéllé Bryan about the move to focus on music, Idris began: "I make music a lot, and I have pretty much [throughout] my entire career as an actor, but the last few years we've all been at home a lot more haven't we? And we all sort of just reassessed our lives a little bit, I love music and it's my happy space."

He continued: "So, I've had a lot more chance to actually make music. I'm not giving up acting but I'm definitely going to put out more music and I just love the process of making music, I think that's what im going to do."

Idris Elba will return as Detective John Luther for the Netflix film

Idris added: "I think people were a bit shocked like 'Oh he's giving up acting,' but I've actually been doing it a while so, especially in the last couple of years."

In another moment of the chat, Idris gave an update on the film Luther, which will also star Cynthia Erivo, explaining that production had finished. The Wire star also stated his seven-year-old son, Winston, joined him on set.

Idris is also known for music as well as his acting work

"We've just finished shooting Luther and [my son] came on set quite a bit," Idris told the panel, adding: "And he said 'What age is this film?' and I said 'Oh it's going to be a 15', and he's like 'Oh man!'"

"I can't wait for it to come out, it's essentially going to be a big-scale version of what people about the TV show, and if you've never seen the TV show, you're also going to get the opportunity to sit and watch a really big… and if you like dark thrillers, this is it. I love that character and I have for a long time so, I think Luther fans will love it and new fans will get into it."

