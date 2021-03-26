Luther: everything we know about its return so far Idris Elba will be back as DCI John Luther

It's been over two years since we last had Idris Elba on our screens as Detective John Luther but, luckily, the wait will be soon over.

The actor, famed for his role in the BBC crime thriller, as well as other hits like The Wire, has confirmed recently that he will reprising his role as DCI Luther in a film format rather than a new series. Either way, we're thrilled it's coming back!

MORE: Idris Elba makes major announcement about future of Luther

Before it finally returns, find out everything we know about the movie so far, from filming schedules, release dates and more…

Loading the player...

WATCH: Luther in 60 seconds

Is Luther coming back?

Yes! Idris Elba put fans out of their misery when he revealed that the thriller series would return in the form of film as opposed to a sixth series. In 2018, shortly before season five was released, the American Gangster actor said: "The next step is to make a film. This season has the film very much in its sights. If there is a film, then it will be somehow connected to [the fifth] season."

He later told Digital Spy: "With a film, the sky is the limit. Obviously, you can be a little bit more bold in the storylines, maybe international, a little bit sort of up the scale. But John Luther is always going to be John Luther."

MORE: Idris Elba's wife Sabrina reveals the surprising person who calmed her down before their wedding

MORE: Why is Ozark ending after season four?

Idris revealed the film would start production this year

When is the Luther film out?

There's not yet an official release date for the movie but, fortunately, it sounds as if fans won't have to wait much longer as Idris recently revealed that filming would commence this year.

Speaking to Capital FM, the actor explained his plans for 2021 included the film's production: "Apart from making more music, people that love my film and stuff, listen, I'm going to be making Luther: The Movie", he said. "I'm super excited and I hope the fans are sort of excited for that. It's been a long time coming for the movie."

Idris will return as DCI Luther in film format

What will the Luther film be about?

Idris revealed that the film would touch on what happened in series five of the BBC show. The finale, which aired at the beginning of 2019, ended on a dramatic cliffhanger which saw DCI John Luther taken away in handcuffs and Ruth Wilson's character, Alice Morgan, seemingly dead. But will she be back?

MORE: David Tennant to star in new series from Sherlock creator - and it sounds amazing

What else is there to know about the Luther film?

The film will, of course, see Idris reprise his role as the lead but it's not yet known whether other cast members would return. Ruth Wilson spoke to Entertainment Weekly about whether Alice would make an appearance in the film, but was keen not to give much away. "Well, I wouldn't like to say," she began, adding: "I don't know how someone could survive that fall, so that's my thought. But then you don't see the body. So I don't know."

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.