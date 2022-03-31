Bridgerton prequel cast announced - and it includes a Line of Duty star The untitled prequel will delve into the early years of the iconic Queen's reign

The cast for Bridgerton's spinoff about the early life of Queen Charlotte has been announced - and it sounds amazing!

MORE: Bridgerton creator Chris Van Dusen addresses viewer complaints over season two

The untitled prequel is set to delve into the early years of the iconic Queen's reign while also giving viewers a glimpse into Lady Violet Bridgerton and Lady Danbury's backstories too.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Are you looking forward to more Bridgerton?

Up and coming star India Amarteifio has been cast as the younger version of the fictional monarch. Line of Duty viewers may recognise her as she played Sophie, the daughter of DCI Roz Huntley, in season four. She has also had supporting roles in the likes of Sex Education, Unforgotten and Doctor Who.

MORE: Bridgerton: 5 major changes from novel to show in season 2

MORE: Who is Bridgerton star Jonathan Bailey dating? All the details

She will star in the series alongside Golda Rosheuvel, who plays the character in the main Netflix series, suggesting that the new project will jump between time periods.

Line of Duty actress India Amarteifio has been cast as the younger version of the queen

They will be joined by Adjoa Andoh, who reprises her role as Lady Agatha Danbury, with a younger version of the socialite played by Redeeming Love actress Arsema Thomas and Ruth Gemmell, who will be back as Lady Violet Bridgerton. It's not yet been revealed who will be playing the young Violet.

Sandman actor Corey Mylchreest will take on the role of the young King George, depicting him as a "handsome" and "charismatic" young man, which is a far cry from Vicar of Dibley star James Fleet's portrayal of him in Bridgerton.

Are you excited about the spinoff?

Meanwhile, Game of Thrones actress Michelle Fairley will join the established character as a new royal, Princess Augusta, who has been described as "determined to do whatever it takes to maintain her family's power."

Rounding out the cast are The Witcher star Richard Cunningham as Lord Bute, West End actor Sam Clemmett as young Brimsley, Nandy Drew's Tunji Kasim as Adolphus, Casualty's Rob Maloney as the Royal Doctor, Cucumber's Cyril Nri as Lord Danbury, and Hugh Sachs who will reprise his role as the Queen's right-hand man, Brimsley.

Shonda Rhimes shared a first look at the script

Alongside the exciting casting announcement, Shonda Rhimes, who will take the helm as writer and executive producer, alongside her Shondaland partner Betsy Beers and frequent collaborator Tom Verica, also shared a sneak peek at the first episode script.

MORE: Downton Abbey star's daughter has huge role in Bridgerton season two - did you spot her?

While the show is going by the working title of Untitled Queen Charlotte Project, it seems from her snap that the pilot will be called 'Queen to Be.' While no release date has been announced yet, it looks like we could be sitting down to watch the series very soon!

Like this story? Sign up to our What to Watch newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.