Nathan Fillion shares major update on future of The Rookie The star made an announcement

Nathan Fillion has been with The Rookie for five years and on Wednesday he shared news about the show as fans rushed to show him their support.

The popular actor took to Instagram to deliver an update on season five and delighted them when he revealed the LAPD drama had been picked again!

Alongside a poster from the show, he wrote a heartfelt message and revealed whether he would also be returning.

"I couldn’t be more proud of what we have accomplished with this show," Nathan said.

"Congratulations to our cast, crew, writers, producers, casting directors, directors, and everyone who has lent their talents to #therookieabc over the years."

He added: "This job brings me real joy, I look forward to many more episodes with you all. I'd also like to thank the fans who keep coming back.

Nathan was delighted to reveal The Rookie has been picked up for another season

"You keep watching 'em, we'll keep making 'em. #therookieabc #season5. And thanks to ABC for the early pickup! It's such a good feeling."

Not surprisingly, fans were over the moon at the news and rushed to comment and show their support.

One wrote: "Can't wait. Definitely one of my favorites!! The cast is amazing!! Congratulations to @nathanfillion @therookieabc @ebwinter & while cast," and another added: "Congrats Nathan! This is amazing news… made my day. LOVE LOVE this show the best #TheRookie."

Nathan has been with The Rookie for five years

Another joked: "Wow after 5 years you are still a rookie, you should be chief by now, great show."

News of the renewal comes just a few months after ABC revealed their plans for a spinoff of The Rookie. The FBI-focused drama will have a female lead, played by Niecy Nash.

Upon hearing the news, Nathan took to Instagram to express his delight, writing: "Who’s The Rookie now?! It’s a sure sign that you’re doing something right when a series gets a spin-off.

"I’m so happy to get the chance to work with @niecynash1 and very excited to see what she does with her own show. Congrats, Niecy. You got this!"

