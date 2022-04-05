Peaky Blinders: everything we know about the film including plot, rumoured cast and release date It will be the final chapter in the Shelby saga...

After six incredible seasons, award-winning BBC gangster drama Peaky Blinders drew to a close on Sunday evening and it's safe to say the series pulled out all the stops for the finale.

MORE: Peaky Blinders viewers left speechless following explosive finale

While fans will naturally be disappointed that the series isn't coming back, the good news is that there is a feature-length movie in the works that will act as the official final chapter in the Shelby saga. Want to know more? Keep reading to find out everything we know so far about the Peaky Blinders movie...

Loading the player...

WATCH: Did you enjoy Peaky Blinders season six?

What will the Peaky Blinders movie be about?

While exact details on the film's plot are being kept under wraps for now, creator Steven Knight recently revealed that he plans to focus on an "untold" World War Two story which sounds incredibly exciting!

Creator Steven Knight has shared some details about the film's plot

He told RadioTimes.com: "I know what's going to happen in those stories and it's about a sort of untold story that happened in the Second World War, which Peakys are going to be involved in."

He added to Deadline that had the series continued for a seventh instalment, he "probably wouldn't" have ventured into such a big topic, but "because it's a movie [...] I think we need a sort of gear change."

MORE: Peaky Blinders star Cillian Murphy's private home life in £1.4m Dublin home revealed

MORE: Peaky Blinders star admits he 'can't wait to move on' from show - details

Who will star in the Peaky Blinders movie?

Given that season six ended with Tommy alive and well rather than terminally ill, as he had been led to believe, it seems viewers can expect to see Cillian Murphy make a triumphant comeback as the leader of the Brummie-based gang.

Although casting for the film hasn't been officially announced yet, while chatting to Deadline, Stephen confirmed that those heavily involved in the season six storyline - so Sam Claflin, Amber Anderson, James Frecheville, Aneurin Barnard and Neil Maskell, to name just a few - will "figure in the film".

Sam Claflin will be back to star in the film

We've got our fingers crossed that we see our favourite members of the Shelby family, played by Natasha O'Keeffe, Paul Anderson, Sophie Rundle, Aimee-Ffion Edwards, Kate Phillips and Conrad Khan, make a comeback too.

MORE: The one thing Cillian Murphy doesn't like about Peaky Blinders

When will the Peaky Blinders movie be released?

There's no news yet on when the movie will be released, and given that season six of Peaky Blinders only just wrapped, it seems fans should be prepared to wait a while.

It's been reported that production is scheduled to kick off in early 2023, allowing the cast and crew a lengthy break. With that in mind, we predict that we'll be will be sitting down to watch the Peaky Blinders movie in cinemas sometime in 2024.

Like this story? Sign up to our What to Watch newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.