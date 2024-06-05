‘Tommy Shelby wasn’t finished with me’: Peaky Blinders star Cillian Murphy reacts to ‘gratifying’ new movie

Peaky Blinders fans, get ready! It has been confirmed that a movie adaptation of the hit TV show is in the works, and will see Cillian Murphy reprise his role as Birmingham’s smoothest gangster, Tommy Shelby.

The news was revealed on Netflix’s official X account after they shared a snap of the script. The caption read: “Tommy Shelby returns. A Peaky Blinders Film starring Cillian Murphy is coming to Netflix.”

The post included a message from Cilliian, who said: “It seems like Tommy Shelby wasn’t finished with me…It is very gratifying to be recollaborating with Steven Knight and Tom Harper on the film version of Peaky Blinders. This is one for the fans.”

Peaky Blinders script photo

Responding to the exciting news, one person wrote: “The world belongs to Cillian Murphy. He got his Oscar, now he can get back to the fun stuff.” Another fan added: “Tommy Shelby always have a way of making us glued to our screen. I'm so in for it.”

© Robert Viglasky Cillian Murphy stars in Steven Knight's BBC drama, Peaky Blinders

A third person wrote: “YESSSSSS! The king is back! Can't wait to see Cillian Murphy reprise his iconic role as Tommy Shelby in the Peaky Blinders film - it's going to be EPIC!”

The show’s creator, Steven Knight, has spoken about wanting to make a movie since the show finished with seven seasons back in 2022. He told the BBC back in March: “Murphy is definitely returning for [the movie]. We’re shooting it in September just down the road in Digbeth.”

© Getty Cillian Murphy after winning Best Actor in a Leading Role award at the Oscars

Cillian previously told Rolling Stone that he’d love to be involved, saying: “If there’s more story there, I’d love to do it. But it has to be right. Steve Knight wrote 36 hours of television, and we left on such a high. I’m really proud of that last series. So, it would have to feel legitimate and justified to do more.”

© ROBYN BECK Cillian is returning to Peaky Blinders after his Oscar win

When will the Peaky Blinders movie be released?

Since the project is meant to begin production in September, the filming schedule could suggest that the film will have a 2025 release date - so watch this space!

Who will be in the cast?

Cillian is the only person confirmed to be reprising their role so far, but we are expecting Paul Anderson as Arthur Shelby, Sophie Rundle as Ada Shelby and Joe Cole as John Shelby to make a comeback for the movie.

© Eamonn M. McCormack Helen plays Polly on the show

The movie will miss the late Helen McCrory, who starred in the show as Tommy’s aunt, Polly. Speaking to Variety, he said: “I think the whole series is really in tribute to her and to honour her. Her presence and her character’s presence are very much still felt in the series, and it is very much part of Tommy’s journey in the season.

“It’ll be different without her, you know. It simply won’t be the same. I’ve spoken about how phenomenal she was as an actress and as a person and it is an enormous loss to the whole acting community and not just for our show. My thoughts are always with Damian [Lewis] and her kids. I just hope that the show will live up to her memory and our memory of her.”