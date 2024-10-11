Netflix renews hit show for third season amidst 'frustrating' cancellations

Although Netflix has recently left fans disappointed after cancelling shows including Kaos and That '90s Show, there is a reason to celebrate as it has been confirmed that The Diplomat has been renewed for a third season - ahead of the show's second season landing on 31 October.

Netflix Chief Content Officer Bela Bajaria confirmed the exciting news at the Bloomberg Screentime Conference in Los Angeles, revealing the production is already underway for the third instalment, which will take place in London and New York City.

WATCH: Keri Russell is set to reprise her role

The first season was a huge hit for Netflix, reaching over 173 million hours of viewing time in the month following its premiere. Speaking about what to expect from season three, the show's creator Deborah Cahn said: "Season 3 flips the chessboard. Kate lives the particular nightmare that is getting what you want."

So what can we expect from season two? The synopsis reads: "A deadly explosion in the heart of London shatters US Ambassador Kate Wyler’s world. Struggling to rebuild the lives that broke and the team that split apart, Kate’s worst fears unfold: The attack that brought her to the UK didn’t come from a rival nation, it came from inside the British government.

David Gyasi as Austin Dennison and Keri Russell as Kate Wyler

"As Kate chases the truth, her only real ally is her almost-ex-husband Hal Wyler, very much alive, and very much involved. She faces a fraught marriage, a complex dynamic with British Foreign Secretary Austin Dennison, and a threatening visit from Vice President Grace Penn."

With stars including Keri Russell, Rufus Sewell and Rory Kinnear returning for seasons two, the series will also see Allison Janney join as a guest star. We can't wait!

Allison Janney is set to guest star as Grace Penn

Speaking about the show's return, one person wrote: "This show was an unexpected pleasure. More than keen for the story to continue," while another added: "I'm very much looking forward to this. It's my most anticipated Netflix series release of 2024. Can't wait!"

A third person added: "I am so going to binge watch this, I've been waiting for a second season since season 1 aired. I truly can't wait."

Speaking to IndieWire about her role, Keri said: "The Diplomat is talk, talk, talk — and then a little more chatter. The first reaction to reading that much dialogue and diplomatic speak was only panic. How many acronyms can there possibly be in government language? How many times can we say the prime minister’s name wrong? It takes a second to memorise all the ‘fake’ names."

The Diplomat is being renewed for seasons two and three

The news also comes as Netflix has confirmed the cancellation of two popular shows, That '90s Show and Kaos. Speaking about their disappointment X, one person wrote: "This is frustrating. #KAOS barely had time to fly. It featured an eclectic cast, incredible diversity, and a twist on Greek mythology. Season 2 would've been a banger. If Netflix isn't going to allow its content to grow, give it up to another platform. It just got started!"

Another person added: "I hope the unjust cancellation of #KAOS leads people to cancel their @netflix memberships, & I hope that in turn incentivizes Netflix to stop cancelling compelling shows before they amass an audience & to consider reversing their decisions to kill this show & Dead Boy Detectives."