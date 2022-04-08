Outlander fans have worked out huge storyline after season seven first look photo Warning, potential spoilers ahead based on the books and fan theories!

Outlander viewers think that they have worked out that a key moment from the books will be featured at the end of season six, thanks to a major clue in the season seven filming announcement.

Earlier this week, a first snap from set was revealed as bosses behind the show confirmed that filming for next season has kicked off on location in Scotland. Many fans were quick to react to the fact that in the photo Richard Rankin, who plays Roger Mackenzie, is sporting a new, shorter haircut which they believe means a huge moment for him, Brianna and Jemmy is going to happen.

As fans of the show will know, the father of Brianna's son Jemmy remains a question as she fell pregnant after she was both handfast (aka married) to Roger and raped by the pirate Stephen Bonnet. Although Roger has decided to raise Jemmy as his own, without a paternity test to prove it, there is still doubt in his - and Brianna's - mind.

However, the mystery is cleared up in the book A Breath of Snow and Ashes when Jemmy's head is shaved after he gets lice, revealing a unique birthmark on his scalp that Claire assesses to be genetic. Roger then shaves his head, and it's revealed that he has a matching birthmark, confirming Jemmy is indeed his biological son.

Roger is seen sporting shorter hair in season seven

Reacting to the new season seven photo, one fan on Reddit speculated: "Rankin's short hair gives me hope they're doing the hereditary birthmark scene! I was wondering if they'd cover it this season, but as there's only three episodes left I'm not sure if they'll have time; maybe next season!"

"That is my favourite scene out of all the books, so I'm thrilled to hear this!" someone wrote in reply.

Could the sweet moment which confirms Jemmy's paternity happen this season?

However, a third fan was left convinced that the moment will happen in season six after doing some sleuthing. They pointed out that when filming for seasons six wrapped last summer, Richard's hair was even shorter than it is in the new photo and the two young twins who portray Jemmy, Andrew and Matthew Adair, were also seen sporting short hair around the same time.

What's more, in a recent interview, Sophie Skelton, who plays Brianna, teased that there are "a lot of really lovely family moments with Jemmy, Roger, and Bree in the last episode."

She told Harpers Bazaar that although Roger and Brianna's season six storyline got cut short, she and Richard "had a talk to the producers and they re-did some of the last episode and changed the story a bit."

Fans will have to wait and see if their theories are correct when the show airs its season six finale in just a few weeks' time.

