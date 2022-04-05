Sam Heughan fans rush to congratulate star after major announcement

Outlander star Sam Heughan was inundated with praise from fans after announcing that his travel show, Men in Kilts, has been nominated in four categories at the American Reality TV Awards.

The actor, who hosts the reality show alongside his co-star Graham McTavish, took to Instagram to celebrate the news.

WATCH: Have you caught up on season one of Men in Kilts?

Posting a snap of Sam and Graham dressed in kilts while standing next to a Scottish dancer, the 41-year-old revealed that the popular Starz show has been nominated for awards in the following categories: Outstanding New Show, Outstanding Docu Series, Best Feel Good and Best Lifestyle.

"So proud of our wee show @meninkiltsstarz!! Nominated for @realityawardstv," he said before adding: "Congrats to the whole team and to Mr Hangry @grahammctavish (Season two coming soon!)"

Sam announced the exciting news on Instagram

It didn't take long for fans to flood the comments with messages of congratulations, with many dropping hands clapping emojis underneath the post. One person wrote: "Congratulations, well deserved. Now I'm keeping my fingers crossed that you win it all," while another added: "Wow!!!!! Men in kilts IS outstanding and feel good and all of it!!! Congrats to you all."

A third fan commented: "Oh that is awesome news. You folks are so deserving to win those categories and more."

The first season of the travel show saw the pair embark on an epic adventure across Scotland in an effort to explore their heritage. As well as documenting their trip in the eight-episode series, the two actors also released a book titled Clanlands: Whisky, Warfare, and a Scottish Adventure Like No Other, which tells exciting tales from their road trip.

Filming for season two wrapped in February

The upcoming season series, which officially wrapped back in February, will document the duo's journey across New Zealand, a country that was a popular destination for Scottish immigrants to settle back in the 19th century.

Men in Kilts is available to watch on Starz platforms and can be downloaded on iTunes, Google Play, and Amazon.

