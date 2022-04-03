Outlander season six: who is the prisoner at the end of episode 5? We have worked out exactly who was holding the gemstone

Outlander season six episode five concluded on a very mysterious note after focusing on a strange man in prison. So who is the person in question and what does he have to do with the Fraser family? Find out more here…

Although the show only lingers on the prisoner for a few moments at the end of episode five, we still learn plenty from the moment. Holding a gem in his hand, which fans of the show will know helps passage to travel in time, the prisoner is clearly a time traveller - and we have even met him before.

WATCH: Lord John Grey returned for episode five of Outlander

Although the episode ends before we see his face properly, the prisoner's long, curly hair is very similar to Wendigo Donner, a time traveller who Claire encounters after she was kidnapped in the season five finale.

Although he realises that Claire is from the future, he refuses to help her escape in order to save himself. However, he isn’t part of the group when Jamie, Young Ian, Roger and Fergus arrive to save Claire, killing her captors, meaning that he is still out there.

Is the prisoner Wendigo Donner?

In the books, and spoilers ahead to those who would rather not know, Wendigo breaks into Claire and Jamie’s house, demanding that they give him and his friends gemstones to travel through the stones. While looting the house, they break the glass containing Claire’s ether, which Young Ian then lights on fire using one of Brianna’s newly invented matches, killing them.

Aside from the mysterious character, fans were thrilled to see the return of fan favourite Lord John Grey. In the show, he cautions Sam Heughan's Jamie Fraser about getting involved in the coming conflicts - and viewers were loving seeing him back on the show.

