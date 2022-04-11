Dan Walker forced to clarify the reason behind shock BBC exit with defiant statement The broadcaster shared the message online

Dan Walker has shared a defiant statement clarifying the truth behind his decision to leave his role as presenter of BBC Breakfast. The broadcaster, who is set to move to Channel 5 soon, took to social media to share the message with his followers explaining the reason in more detail.

Posting a scenic photograph to his Instagram on Monday morning, Dan wrote in the caption: "It is often the case that the simple truth is much duller than all the made-up 'moles' and so-called 'sources' claim."

He continued: "In a nutshell… a bloke with a really good job, which he loved, got offered a really good job somewhere else which provided an amazing new challenge and the opportunity to make some exciting telly.

"The bloke explained to his current employers that, even though it was a tough decision, he had decided to leave. They are now trying their best to allow him to make a dignified departure. Have a lovely Monday. I'm off to have some toast."

Dan Walker is leaving BBC Breakfast over the next few weeks

Meanwhile, the father-of-three is set to move to Channel 5 "over the next few weeks" and revealed the news in a video on Twitter last week. Addressing his followers directly, he said in part: "In the next few weeks, I'm going to be leaving BBC Breakfast and moving to 5 News and to Channel 5.

The broadcaster is heading to Channel 5

"I'm really excited but this has also been a massive decision for me because I love BBC Breakfast, I love working alongside Sally and I love the team there. But Channel 5 came with big ambitions, with big plans. And I don't think opportunities like this come around very often. And I can't wait."

Dan continued: "I've also had the incredible privilege of working on some iconic programmes over the last few years, both at the BBC and elsewhere, and what I love about this deal is I not only get to present the news, but also host a whole range of new programmes right across the channel."

