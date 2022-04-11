Dan Walker missing from BBC Breakfast after announcing exit

BBC Breakfast viewers tuned in to see Dan Walker missing from the red sofa on Monday morning, with fellow BBC presenter, Jon Kay, stepping in to take his place alongside regular host Sally Nugent.

MORE: Dan Walker teases BBC Breakfast replacement - fans not impressed

Dan's absence comes just a week after he announced his departure from the breakfast show, revealing that he would be moving to Channel 5 to present the news as well as other projects for the broadcaster.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Dan Walker jokingly teases BBC Breakfast replacement

The presenter has been enjoying a weekend with his family following his major career move. Taking to Instagram on Sunday, Dan shared a smiling selfie showing him wearing sunglasses on a beach. He captioned it: "Lovely day with the family."

The 45-year-old also posted a black and white snap of himself standing on some rocks while gazing out to a countryside landscape. He captioned the snap: "I hope you've all had a lovely weekend."

MORE: Dan Walker addresses BBC Breakfast exit - but remains coy over departure date

MORE: Dan Walker addresses major BBC Breakfast change - and fans are thrilled

Fans who felt his absence on the BBC programme on Monday took to the comments to question when he will return to the show. One person wrote: "Yes thanks where are you on breakfast?" while another added: "Yes good weekend but where are you this Monday Morning?"

Dan posted to Instagram on Sunday

A third person took to Twitter, commenting: "Missing you this morning. Are you back tomorrow?"

Dan announced the news that he would be leaving the BBC to join Channel 5 in a post to Twitter last week. In a video statement shared on Channel 5's account, the presenter addressed the camera. "Dan Walker here. I have a little bit of news for you," the former Strictly star began.

"In the next few weeks, I'm going to be leaving BBC Breakfast and moving to 5 News and to Channel 5. I'm really excited but this has also been a massive decision for me because I love BBC Breakfast, I love working alongside Sally and I love the team there. But Channel 5 came with big ambitions, with big plans. And I don't think opportunities like this come around very often. And I can't wait."

Dan is leaving BBC Breakfast to move to Channel 5

Dan continued: "I've also had the incredible privilege of working on some iconic programmes over the last few years, both at the BBC and elsewhere, and what I love about this deal is I not only get to present the news, but also host a whole range of new programmes right across the channel.

"And what an honour to step into the shoes of Sian Williams. I know how popular she is with both the team and the audience, so all I can say is I will do my very best to maintain her incredibly high standards. Thank you for watching and I'll see you soon on a TV screen somewhere."

Dan is yet to confirm his departure date but has revealed that viewers can expect him to be permanently absent from the show "in the next few weeks".

Like this story? Sign up to our What to Watch newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.