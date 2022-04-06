Dan Walker teases BBC Breakfast replacement - fans not impressed

Dan Walker jokingly teased his replacement on BBC Breakfast during Wednesday's edition of the show - and fans were not impressed.

The 45-year-old presenter recently announced that he would be departing from the morning news show and moving over to Channel 5.

WATCH: Dan Walker gives rare insight into family life in new video

Cyclist Bradley Wiggins, who appeared on the programme to chat about his latest sporting challenge in aid of men's mental health, addressed the news of Dan's exit. "When are you leaving?" he asked, to which the broadcaster replied: "In a few weeks' time."

Dan's co-host Sally Nugent then added: "There's a vacancy, I think you'll be perfect," prompting the former Strictly star to swap seats with Bradley and conduct the rest of the interview in the new seating arrangement.

Bradley then read the autocue before Dan jokingly said: "You've got the job."

Fans were left feeling slightly confused after the interview and branded it "awkward". One person took to Twitter, writing: "#BBCBreakfast I don’t know what to make of all of that. Maybe Bradley Wiggins can take Dan's spot on the sofa?" while another added: "Bradley Wiggins, well that interview was really awkward!"

Dan is moving to Channel 5

A third viewer agreed, commenting: "This Bradley Wiggins interview has gone on far too long. Interesting to begin with but became awkward and just a waste of time."

Dan announced his exit from BBC Breakfast on Monday. In a video statement shared on Channel 5's official Twitter, he said: "Dan Walker here, I have a little bit of news for you.

"In the next few weeks, I'm going to be leaving BBC Breakfast and moving to 5 News and to Channel 5. I'm really excited but this has also been a massive decision for me because I love BBC Breakfast, I love working alongside Sally and I love the team there. But Channel 5 came with big ambitions, with big plans. And I don't think opportunities like this come around very often. And I can't wait."

Dan joked about his replacement on Wednesday's show

The presenter continued: "I've also had the incredible privilege of working on some iconic programmes over the last few years, both at the BBC and elsewhere, and what I love about this deal is I not only get to present the news but also host a whole range of new programmes right across the channel.

"And what an honour to step into the shoes of Sian Williams. I know how popular she is with both the team and the audience, so all I can say is I will do my very best to maintain her incredibly high standards. Thank you for watching and I'll see you soon on a TV screen somewhere."

