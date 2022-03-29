Dan Walker addresses absence from BBC Breakfast The former Strictly star took to Instagram

BBC Breakfast host Dan Walker has explained why he has been absent from the morning news show this week.

MORE: Dan Walker reacts to Nadiya Bychkova's reunion with Kai Widdrington

Taking to Instagram on Monday night, Dan revealed that he is currently taking part in a charity golf tour held in Mauritius.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Dan Walker says he's 'broken' in hilarious reunion video

The star is part of a celebrity line-up, with all players competing for a share of a £100,000 prize fund for charity, with the winner earning the £25,000 first prize for their chosen charity.

Taking to Instagram, the broadcaster posted a snap of himself on a golf course alongside professional players Richard O'Hanlon, Mark Wharton and Paul Streeter. He captioned the photo: "What a privilege to play the Belle Mare Plage legend course today with these gorgeous pros: Richard O'Hanlon, Mark Wharton and Paul Streeter. Great company and top quality golf (from them)... Bring on the @eylegendstour celeb challenge tomorrow."

MORE: Dan Walker gives rare insight into family life in new video

MORE: Dan Walker apologises to Nadiya Bychkova after Strictly Come Dancing confession

Dan also retweeted the same photo posted by Richard O'Hanlon on Twitter, writing: "What a treat this was. Tomorrow I’ll be trying to win some money for @SheffChildrens in the @euLegendsTour Celeb Challenge. I’m talking a good game but nine holes in six months (before today) isn’t the best preparation."

Dan is currently participating in a charity golf event

Fans were quick to express their good wishes in the comments, with one writing: "Good luck Dan!" while another added: "Nine holes in six months, what have you been doing with yourself. Enjoy and good luck."

Dan's explanation comes after BBC Breakfast viewers complained about his absence from the red sofa. The former Strictly star was replaced by Jon Kay, who joined Dan's usual presenting partner, Sally Nugent, on Monday and Tuesday.

One viewer took to Twitter, writing: "WHERE is Dan Walker again??!!" while another added: "Morning off Dan?"

Dan hosts BBC Breakfast alongside Sally Nugent

A third person commented: "Where is Dan Walker AGAIN!! It is getting as bad as ITV with no continuity. Tired of this attitude towards the programme."

BBC Breakfast airs on weekdays from 6am on BBC One.

Like this story? Sign up to our What to Watch newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.