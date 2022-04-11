9-1-1: Lone Star actor Ronen Rubenstein admits why he was 'relieved' by upcoming episode TK and Carlos will have some relationship troubles in episode 13

Ronen Rubenstein has opened up about why he was "relieved" by the storyline in the upcoming episode of 9-1-1: Lone Star, while discussing the potential relationship drama between his character TK and his partner, Carlos.

Speaking to Entertainment Weekly, Rafael L. Silva, who plays Carlos, explained: "Through no fault of his own, TK relapsed. And so, we started off Monday's episode with TK coming back from a meeting. And Carlos tries to be there for him in the best way possible. But this experience is very specific to T.K., and this is something that Carlos has never experienced. So, we're going to see Carlos try to be there for T.K. in the way that T.K. needs it, not the way that Carlos deems it important."

Ronen added that meeting TK’s sponsor "makes for a really, really, really intriguing storyline, and that's definitely going to affect Carlos. So, we'll see how the two of them are able to navigate that… We’re also going to see how T.K. is handling losing his mom.

Ronen opened up about the episode

"It’s something that I don't think he will ever get over, and I'm quite relieved that we're still showing that in the show — because in the past couple seasons, we've brushed past major traumas in an episode or two, so I'm glad that we're still continuing that."

He added to HELLO! that he couldn’t reveal if TK relapses for real, saying: "We’ll see, I can’t say anything… [it is] very much so [a tearjerker] but I can promise a happy ending."

