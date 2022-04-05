Fans share upset over major 911 and 911: Lone Star update

Sad news for 911 and 911: Lone Star fans! The season finale dates have officially been confirmed, and we don’t know what we’re going to do with ourselves during the shows’ hiatus'! Network Fox confirmed that the season finale dates are set for 16 May 2022, as the following week will see the release of two new shows, Don't Forget The Lyrics at 8/7c and Beat Shazam at 9/8c.

Fans were unsurprisingly sad to hear that the two usually popular shows were drawing to a close for another season, with one writing: "Alrite then season 4 on May 17th 2022 then? [Because] this is a necessity for survival at this point." Another person added: "Why are we doing this two days before my bday," while a third fan tweeted: "Choosing to ignore."

But it isn’t all bad news! The season finale dates confirm that this means there won’t be another break between episodes until the shows' finales.

What will we do when the shows are over?

There has been a two-week break in-between Lone Star episodes 12 and 13, and Ronen Rubinstein, who plays TK, opened up to HELLO! About what to expect. He said: "It focuses on the ups and downs of their relationship and we’re going to be focusing on TK grieving his mom, and we’re going to go down the path of seeing the addict which is TK."

After asking if this means that TK will relapse for real, he said: "We’ll see, I can’t say anything… [it is] very much so [a tearjerker] but I can promise a happy ending."

