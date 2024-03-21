Meet the cast of 9-1-1 and their real-life families and partners

Are you a fan of 9-1-1? The first responders drama has been a smash hit with audiences since it first began airing in 2018. Following the lives of Los Angeles-based police officers, paramedics, firefighters, and dispatchers, the show is loved by audiences for its unpredictable plots and diverse cast of characters.

The series has made household names out of its cast members, who have themselves become one big happy family. But what about their actual families? Find out more about their loved ones here...

Angela Bassett © Christopher Polk Angela Bassett has played LAPD patrol sergeant Athena Grant-Nash for four seasons and counting, and we couldn't imagine the series without her. In real life, the 63-year-old actress has been married to her husband, Courtney B. Vance, for over two decades. The pair met in 1980 and later tied the knot in 1997. Courtney and Angela share 18-year-old twins, Bronwyn and Slater Vance. The couple are set to become empty nesters this year as they've toured 26 colleges with their twins. Angela said of their kids: "They both play the piano and rap and play guitar, so they have a little musical interest that I drill into them, that I insist upon!"

Peter Krause © VALERIE MACON Playing Athena's husband, Robert "Bobby" Nash, is actor Peter Krause who is also known for his roles in The Catch and Parenthood. He was previously in a relationship with Gilmore Girls star Lauren Graham before they split back in 2021. They first met in 1995 when they appeared alongside each other in a sitcom and struck up a romance on the set of the first season of Parenthood. Peter has yet to reveal if he is currently dating anyone. Prior to that, Peter was with actress Christine King, with whom he shares a son named Roman, born in 2001. Roman has remained out of the spotlight for most of his life.

Oliver Stark © Paul Archuleta Fan favourite Evan 'Buck' Buckley is played by British actor Oliver Stark. The 30-year-old actor was thought to be dating Marvel actress Hannah Gottesman, but it has since been rumoured that the pair have split. The couple first met on Instagram and made things official after Oliver relocated from London to LA. Opening up about their relationship, he told People: "I came here for about three weeks and then never went home. We met at the airport and moved in together." Oliver Stark has no known kids.



Aisha Hinds Aisha Hinds, who plays paramedic Henrietta Wilson on the series, tied the knot with her partner, Silky Valentine back in May 2022 in a gorgeous Grenada ceremony. Talking to Essence Magazine, she said of their special engagement: "That definitely was a day of unexpected joy. He completely surprised me. He did it on my birthday. Because of 2020, I had no plans to have a plan. I was pulling back the plans."



Jennifer Love Hewitt © Getty Former child star Jennifer Love Hewitt stars as Buck's sister Maddie Buckley Kendall in the series. The actress has had several high-profile relationships over the years, including John Mayer, Patrick Wilson and Joey Lawrence. She was previously engaged to her Ghost Whisperer co-star Ross McCall who she dated between 2005 and 2008. After the couple split, she struck up a romance with Brian Hallisay, whom she met on the set of The Client List.The couple married in 2013. The same year Jennifer and her partner welcomed their first child together, a daughter named Autumn. The pair also share two sons, seven-year-old Atticus and a baby boy, Aiden, who was born in September 2021. Jennifer does not share photos of her children on social media.



Kenneth Choi © Variety Sadly, not much is known about Howie actor Kenneth Choi's personal life. The 49-year-old actor prefers to keep his personal life out of the spotlight and doesn't even use social media! He also has never publicly discussed his past relationships, meaning his dating history is a mystery.



Rockmond Dunbar Athena's ex-husband Michael Grant is played by Rockmond Dunbar. The actor has been married twice. He first tied the knot in 2003 to Ivy Holmes, but the couple split just three years later in 2006. In 2012, after dating for less than a year, he became engaged to actress and writer Maya Gilbert. The two wed in 2013. Now, they are the proud parents of four children, daughter Berkeley Seon, and sons, Czar, Pharaoh and Sultan.

Ryan Guzman © David Livingston Firefighter Eddie Díaz is played by former model Ryan Guzman. He has been engaged to Brazilian actress Chrysti Ane since 2019, the same year they welcomed their first child together. While the couple have had to postpone their wedding plans as a result of the pandemic, in January 2021, they welcomed their second child, a daughter.



