9-1-1: Lone Star fans defend TK and Carlos from criticism following latest episode

9-1-1: Lone Star fans jumped onto social media to defend fan favourite characters TK and Carlos following season three episode 13, after the pair clashed while TK struggled to manage his sobriety.

Exclusive: 9-1-1: Lone Star actor Ronen Rubinstein shares what he really thinks of TK’s 'traumatic' storylines

TK, who is a recovering drug addict, returned to day one after his sobriety after he and Carlos were spiked with Oxy in episode 12, and lent on his sponsor, Cooper, instead of going to Carlos for help. While some viewers criticised TK for doing this, and Carlos for his hurt reaction, plenty of fans were quick to defend the couple, with one writing: "People getting mad at TK for talking WITH HIS SPONSOR instead of his boyfriend clearly don't understand addictions."

Another added: "Carlos ain't jealous, y'all. He's insecure. He doesn't know how to show TK that he's there for him, and wants to be there." A third person tweeted: "Carlos is proud of himself for putting TK’s needs first. Knowing it’s not all about him, this is a moment of growth and to me that’s beautiful."

Speaking about Carlos’ growth in the episode, another fan posted: "Carlos needs to understand that there is a level of understanding and dialogue TK needs that only a sponsor can give. Carlos hasn’t walked in an addict’s shoes and he needs to understand that quickly."

What did you think of the episode?

Speaking about the episode, Rafael L. Silva, who plays Carlos, told Entertainment Weekly: "At the end of the episode, it's a clear indication that this love is strong and this love is here to stick. So, I think we're going to be seeing more of that strength. And if there are ups and downs, they're going to go through it together. And if they go through more ups and downs, I can only hope that they'll find their way back to each other – and I think we can look forward to that."

