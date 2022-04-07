9-1-1: Lone Star actor Ronen Rubinstein shares what he really thinks of TK’s 'traumatic' storylines TK has been through the ringer!

It’s fair to say that TK Stand has had a tough time of things so far in 911: Lone Star, including being shot, falling through ice while rescuing a child, accidentally eating poisoned Pho… the list goes on. But what does the name before the character, Ronen Rubinstein, think about it?

Chatting to HELLO! at the Elton John AIDs Foundation Party, he joked about the character’s run of bad luck. "It’s an honor," he joked. "They like to hurt me but it makes for really good drama, they put me in situations and scenes and I kind of enjoy it in a weird way, it gets me to play with some really cool stuff."

He also revealed that he was well aware that the fans get stressed to see TK in trouble, saying: "It’s really traumatic for the fans, and I’m happy that I’m able to keep them feeling all of the emotions! I definitely enjoy Twitter and I enjoy engaging with the fans on Twitter. They love me and I love them, and the least I can do is engage and have fun with them."

Chatting to the fans to Out.com, he continued: "Best fans in the world. I mean it. Every single time, you guys truly are. It is surreal and such an honor. The biggest thing that blows my mind is how global the fan base is.

Ronen opened up about playing TK

"People, like, from tiny villages to tiny countries to tiny cities that you could never imagine that they'd have access to our show, and they do, and they are so proud to see it and to celebrate it. And I'm just so grateful for every single one of them."

