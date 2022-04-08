Viewers are saying same thing about Severance season finale Did you enjoy the season finale

The finale for Apple TV+’s new hit show Severance landed on Friday, and it’s fair to say that fans were delighted with it. The series, which follows office worker Mark Scout who has 'severed' his memories, ended on a huge cliffhanger ahead of season two. So what did the viewers think? Find out here…

Taking to Twitter, many called the episode one of the best in television, with one writing: "Holy hell, the #severance finale is one of the best episodes of television I’ve ever seen. WOW. I don’t even know if I’ll be able to sleep tonight after watching it. Now we just have to wait a year for season 2 (damn you @BenStiller)."

Another person added: "How is everyone not talking about #severance on AppleTV? They just pulled off the best season finale I’ve ever seen," while a third wrote: "Wow...I'm in awe. The #SEVERANCE season 1 finale is the most intense episode of a TV series that I've seen in a very long time. The tension that Ben Stiller masterfully crafted while directing this episode will be talked about for a long time. This show is unmatched."

The season finale saw Mark's 'inny' see the outside world

So what actually happened in the season finale? The episode saw Mark, Helly and Irving’s 'innys' - the part of them that only know their work lives - become conscious in their 'outies' real lives in order to warn people that something is going on at Lumon.

Mark meets his sister, and they discuss how Mark’s 'outie' went through the severance procedure following the loss of his wife, Gemma, while Helly attempts to tell Lumon investors the truth about the severance procedure, and Irving desperately tries to find his lover, Bert.

Mark manages to get a message to his sister

In the final moments of the episode, with time running out for the innys to be conscious outside of work, Mark sees a photograph of himself with Gemma, only to realise that she is the same woman as 'Ms Casey', who also works at Lumon. In the final moments of the episode, Mark just has time to reach his sister and shout: "She’s alive" before the episode ends.

Fortunately for fans, season two is already on the way, and we can’t wait to see what’s in store!

